Funko Ned Flanders Exclusive Pop Figure Finally Joins The Simpsons Lineup

Funko's new collection of The Simpsons Funko Pops has been going strong for nearly two years now, but standard Ned Flanders and Marge Simpson Pop figures have been two of the most notable omissions to date. Today, you can cross one of them off the list.

The Simpsons Ned Flanders Funko Pop figure is a Hot Topic exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $12.50 with shipping slated for January 4th to January 15th. It follows a Devil Flanders Funko Pop figure that was released as part of a Treehouse of Horror wave back in August.

Of course, what we really need is a stupid sexy Flanders Funko Pop. Putting a sound chip in that says "Feels like I'm wearing nothing at all! Nothing at all! Nothing at all!" would probably be too much to ask for, but fingers crossed.

As for Marge Simpson, Funko has released two Treehouse of Horror Pop figures based on the character in the new collection, but the standard Pop is still MIA. It's only a matter of time though. The same goes for Principal Skinner, Superintendent Chalmers, a Patty and Selma 2-pack, and Edna Krabappel, which are are some other big holes in The Simpsons Funko Pop lineup at the moment.

You can keep tabs on all of the big Funko releases and where to get them right here.

