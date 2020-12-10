My Chemical Romance Gets a Black Parade Pepe Funko Pop

Funko's launches today were all about their Pop Rocks lineup with new releases for both Queen / Freddie Mercury and My Chemical Romance. The MCR release is based on the artwork from their 2006 album The Black Parade, which stars Pepe the skeleton in a marching band uniform.

Pre-orders for The My Chemical Romance The Black Parade Pop Album are live here at Entertainment Earth, here at Hot Topic, and here on Amazon. It includes the Pepe Funko Pop and a window display box with a hard case.

The Black Parade Pop figure is the latest collaboration between Funko and My Chemical Romance, with Black Parade, Danger Days, and Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge Gerard Way Pop figures having been released previously.

The new My Chem Black Parade Pop Album will arrive on your doorstep this July. It follows several other Pop Rocks releases from Funko in recent days. Details on those releases can be found below.

For those unfamiliar with My Chemical Romance, the band hails from Newark, New Jersey back in 2001. The band was headed up by Gerard Way alongside his brother Mikey, Frank Iero, Ray Toro, and more. The group's first album I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love solidified their place in the alternative rock scene, but it was there follow up Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge which hugely popularized the emo genre. This was followed by the even more successful The Black Parade.

