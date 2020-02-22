Toy Fair 2020: Funko Debuts Marvel Zombies Pop Figures

Yesterday was a huge day for Funko Pops at New York Toy Fair 2020, but 10 hours of new releases wasn’t enough to pack it all in. This morning Funko announced a line of Marvel Zombies figures, which appears to be based on the five-issue miniseries of the same name written by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) that Marvel published between 2005 and 2006. The collection includes seven Marvel zombie Pop figures – several of which have matching Pop Keychains. There are retailer exclusives to collect as well.

The figures will arrive on your doorstep starting in September, and you can pre-order them here at Entertainment Earth (live at the time of writing). They should also be available here at Walmart (best prices) and here at Amazon at some point this weekend. A complete breakdown of the new Pop figures in the Marvel Zombies lineup is available below broken down by standard releases and exclusives. If you like Funko’s Venomized Pops, you’ll probably love these:

Standard releases:

Funko Pop! Marvel: Marvel Zombies – Black Panther

Funko Pop! Marvel: Marvel Zombies – Deadpool

Funko Pop! Marvel: Marvel Zombies – Gambit

Funko Pop! Marvel: Marvel Zombies – Hulk

Funko Pop! Marvel: Marvel Zombies – Mysterio

Funko Pop! Marvel: Marvel Zombies – Wolverine

Funko Pop! Marvel: Marvel Zombies – Magneto

Funko Pop! Keychain: Marvel Zombies – Gambit

Funko Pop! Keychain: Marvel Zombies – Deadpool

Funko Pop! Keychain: Marvel Zombies – Magneto

Funko Pop! Keychain: Marvel Zombies – Wolverine

Exclusives:

You can check out all of the New York Toy Fair 2020 Funko Pop figure releases via our master list. Info on additional toy standout releases from the show can be found here.

