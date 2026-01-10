9 Toys and Collectibles For Music Lovers You Can Get Right Now

Action figures and collectibles are most often associated with movies and TV shows – which stands to reason, as He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and G.I. Joe were accused of being nothing more than 20 minutes toy commercials (yes, that’s why G.I. Joe had to include those now legendary PSAs at the end of each episode) and Star Wars redefined how movies were marketed. But music lovers shouldn’t be left with just a few worn T-shirts and their vinyl collection, right?

If you straddle the line between music love and collectible fan, then you, too, should be able to populate your desk and shelves with cool figures, replicas and other toys that call out your fandom.

We found some of our favorite music-themed toys you can buy right now – but these are just the tip of the iceberg, as there are options out there for music fans of all ages, types and genres, from hip-hop to metal and beyond.

“People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm” A Tribe Called Quest Action Figure 4-Pack

Super7 produces an extensive line of retro-styled action figures from a wide variety of media, and their roster of musical artists is as impressive as it is deep (we’re talking Debra Harry, Sid Vicious, Notorious B.I.G., Dimebag Darrell, even the members of Spinal Tap). It’s hard to choose one, but this four pack featuring all four members of A Tribe Called Quest – Phife, Q-Tip, Ali and Jarobi – from their iconic 1990 debut album is tough to beat. The figures are bright, colorful and come in absolutely gorgeous packaging. Sure, they’re light on accessories, but the one it includes is genius. Yes, that object next to Q-Tip’s left hand is the wallet famously left in El Segundo.

LEGO Grand Piano

Not all adult-oriented LEGO sets have to be Imperial starships or gargantuan replicas of entire Lord of the Rings locations. There’s something complex and elegant for music fans as well. This Grand Piano set is incredibly detailed, right down to the sheet music resting on the stand. In fact, each individual key is actually connected to its own hammer, and you can “play” the piano itself with the help of an accompanying smartphone app.

Mattel Barbie Stevie Nicks

Styled in tribute to her 1981 debut solo album Bella Donna, this doll manages to be both unmistakably Barbie and also unmistakably Stevie Nicks. The flowing white dress, the hat, even the eyes that seem to be casting a musical spell on you, this is a stunning way to pay homage to an icon and legend.

Funko Pop Tom Petty “Full Moon Fever” Pop

Funko has been expanding its offerings beyond just Funko Pop figures, creating display-worthy collectibles that come in their own display boxes. In addition to a few comic book and movie-themed options there’s the “Pop Rocks” collection pairing musicians with some of their most iconic album covers. This Tom Petty figure is especially creative, taking the rainbow-hued color palate of Tom Petty’s 1989 albumFull Moon Fever and extended it to the Funko Pop figure itself.

McFarlane Toys Music Maniacs: Ozzy Osbourne

First of all, R.I.P. to the patron saint of heavy metal. If you’re looking to play tribute to the Prince of Darkness, you can’t do better than this incredibly lifelike resin statue from McFarlane Toys. Standing almost 9” tall, clad in classic black and perched atop a stand filled with appropriately macabre details, this limited edition statue maintains McFarlane Toys’ reputation for producing high-end, detailed collectibles that always turn heads.

Knuckle Bonz Scorpions “Blackout” 3D Album Cover

Part of Knuckle Bonz incredible 3D album cover line, this one is particularly impressive because it perfectly captures the insane intensity of the 1982 album Blackout from German hard rockers Scorpions (yes, the one that has “No One Like You”). The twisted, screaming face (and impressive ‘stache), the shattered glass, the troubling head bandage, and the even more troubling forks in the eyes – this one is a must have for all metal fans.

Factory Entertainment “Yellow Submarine” Plush

Paul McCartney was always known as “the cute one,” but this may be cuter. This plush recreates the titular vehicle from The Beatles’1968 animated film Yellow Submarine, and it’s available for pre-order now. Measuring about 14” long, it’s bright and squeezable and is a great “hey, isn’t that…?” addition to a music lovers collection, or even a great shower gift for the musical couple expecting a new addition.

FU Pro Miniature Eddie Van Halen “Frankenstein” Guitar

Guitar god Eddie Van Halen’s “Frankenstein” axe was so iconic, its crisscrossing red, white and black design became just as important to the iconography of Van Halen as the “VH” logo. Called “Frankenstein” (sometimes “Frankenstrat”) because Eddie literally pieced together elements from other guitars in order to capture his own unique sound, this ¼ scale replica is made with such exhausting attention to detail you can almost hear “Eruption” pouring out of it.

Mondo Music The Mighty Crabjoys 7” Single

A unique blend of deep cut movie collectible and actual playable music item, this 7” vinyl record is made by Mondo Music in partnership with WaterTower Music. Yes, young Clark Kent’s favorite band from 2025’s Superman (the one actual former punk rocker Lois Lane thinks is cringe) can be added to your collection. The cover features the poster of the fictional band glimpsed briefly in the movie and is pressed on awesome-looking white vinyl. Don’t be a music snob – if this is good enough for the last son of Krypton…