Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Deal Offers 6 Months for the Price of 3

Last week, Xbox Game Pass added one of its biggest games yet with Red Dead Redemption 2. DayZ and MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries were also added to the service. To celebrate, Best Buy swooped in with a deal that offers six months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (provides the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass in a single membership) for the price of three.

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal is available here at Best Buy for $44.99 in both digital and physical formats for a limited time. If you're unfamiliar with Xbox Game Pass, the service is available for both PC and Xbox One. As a subscriber, you'll get unlimited access to a vast library of games that's constantly evolving. You'll also get additional perks like exclusive discounts. The official breakdown of Game Pass Ultimate benefits can be found below.

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality console and PC games. Play together with friends and discover your next favorite game

Play together with friends on the most advanced multiplayer network.

With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Play Xbox Game Studio titles on day one. Get exclusive member deals and discounts up to 20% off games in the Xbox Game Pass library, plus up to 10% off related game add-ons and consumables. If you have existing Gold or Game Pass membership(s), they will upgrade to Ultimate at a conversion ratio.

