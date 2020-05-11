Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Deal Offers 6 Months for the Price of 3
Last week, Xbox Game Pass added one of its biggest games yet with Red Dead Redemption 2. DayZ and MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries were also added to the service. To celebrate, Best Buy swooped in with a deal that offers six months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (provides the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass in a single membership) for the price of three.
The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal is available here at Best Buy for $44.99 in both digital and physical formats for a limited time. If you're unfamiliar with Xbox Game Pass, the service is available for both PC and Xbox One. As a subscriber, you'll get unlimited access to a vast library of games that's constantly evolving. You'll also get additional perks like exclusive discounts. The official breakdown of Game Pass Ultimate benefits can be found below.
- Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality console and PC games. Play together with friends and discover your next favorite game
- Play together with friends on the most advanced multiplayer network.
- With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.
Play Xbox Game Studio titles on day one.
- Get exclusive member deals and discounts up to 20% off games in the Xbox Game Pass library, plus up to 10% off related game add-ons and consumables. If you have existing Gold or Game Pass membership(s), they will upgrade to Ultimate at a conversion ratio.
