Xbox Game Pass Adds Three Big Games Today

Today, Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox One added three new games, including its biggest addition to date: Red Dead Redemption 2. If you're an Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, not only can you now enjoy one of the best games in video game history with Red Dead Redemption 2, but you can also look forward to DayZ and MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries. The former two games are more specifically available on the Xbox One version of the service, while the latter of the three games is now available on the PC version.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long any of these three games will be available via the Xbox Game Pass library. Unfortunately, Microsoft does not disclose this information. As a result, if any of the three tickle your fancy, you should play them sooner rather than later. It's quite possible all three games will be around for months, maybe even years, but it's also possible they will be around for weeks.

Below, you can read more about all three games, as well as check out trailers for each as well:

Red Dead Redemption 2: "Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him."

DayZ: "The post-soviet country of Chernarus is struck by an unknown virus, turning the majority population into frenzied infected. Fighting over resources has bred a hostile mentality among survivors, driving what’s left of humanity to collapse. You are one of the few immune to the virus - how far will you go to survive?"

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries: "The year is 3015. Humanity has colonized thousands of systems across a vast region of space splintered by centuries of conflict. The battlefields of the future are dominated by MechWarriors, elite pilots of hulking machines of war known as BattleMechs. It is a lucrative time to be a mercenary."

Xbox Game Pass is available, starting at $10 a month, on both Xbox One and PC. For more coverage on the service, click here.

