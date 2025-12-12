Hasbro’s Is Ending 2025 With These Star Wars Black Series and TVC Figures

Hasbro’s final Star Wars fanstream of 2025 is in the books, and it included a ton of reveals in The Black Series and The Vintage Collection lineups. While The Black Series figures will be reserved to kick off their 2026 slate of pre-orders, the entire TVC wave is set to drop in pre-order today, December 12th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Read on for the breakdown and details on how to add them to your collection,

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Reveals

Pre-orders for the following Star Wars The Vintage Collection figures will be available starting at 1pm ET today, December 12th. You will be able to find them here at Entertainment Earth (Fan Channel) at that time. They should also be available on Amazon. Direct Amazon links will be added to the list below when available. UPDATE: Direct links added.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Poggle the Lesser Figure : Includes staff accessory. Pre-order on Amazon

: Includes staff accessory. Pre-order on Amazon Star Wars The Vintage Collection AT-AT Commander General Veers Figure : Includes helmet, blaster, and holster. Pre-order on Amazon

: Includes helmet, blaster, and holster. Pre-order on Amazon Star Wars The Vintage Collection Greedo Action Figure : Includes blaster accessory and holster. Pre-order on Amazon

: Includes blaster accessory and holster. Pre-order on Amazon Star Wars Vintage Collection Snowtrooper Commander Figure: Includes blaster accessory. Pre-order on Amazon

Star Wars The Black Series and TVC Pipeline Reveals

The following 2-pack The Black Series exclusives will launch in early 2026.

Star Wars The Black Series Misty and CAV (Scar Squadron) 2-pack : Includes blaster and knife accessories and a soft goods cloak.

: Includes blaster and knife accessories and a soft goods cloak. Star Wars The Black Series Plo Koon and Clone Commander Wolffe (Hasbro Pulse and The Disney Store Exclusive): Includes lightsaber, helmet, and blaster accessories. Plo Koon has clone trooper armor elements and Wolffe is on the 2023 Clone Trooper body.

(Hasbro Pulse and The Disney Store Exclusive): Includes lightsaber, helmet, and blaster accessories. Plo Koon has clone trooper armor elements and Wolffe is on the 2023 Clone Trooper body. Star Wars The Vintage Collection Obi-Wan and Airborne Trooper 2-pack: Expected to launch at the next Walmart Collector Con event.

Note that Hasbro has a Marvel Legends fanstream scheduled for Monday, December 15th at 11am ET. Pre-orders for the figures revealed at that event are expected to go live on Tuesday, December 16th at 1pm ET. In all likelihood, you’ll be able to find them here at Entertainment Earth as well.