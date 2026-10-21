Level Up Your Christmas Tree With These Nostalgic Gaming Ornaments

As October days pass us by and November draws near, people who go gonzo for Christmas are already preparing to put up their lights and decor. Decorating is always a fun part of the holiday, but if you have really great ornaments like these gaming-themed ones from Hallmark, which makes dressing the tree that much more delightful.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The newest release in Hallmark’s gaming collection is one that longtime Xbox fans will feel very nostalgic about, especially those who remember their early days with the Halo series.

Hallmark Keepsake Microsoft Xbox Christmas Ornament

Available Now | $27.99

Anyone who had the Special Halo Edition Xbox remembers that time fondly: the chunky controller, the big X on the top of the console, and that unmistakable green color. Halo: Combat Evolved wasn’t an immediate success, but it gathered strength and reach over time, eventually becoming a phenomenon that led to the now-iconic franchise.

This tiny little ornament is a perfect homage to those golden days. Measuring 3.5 inches long, 3.5 inches wide, and 1.25 inches tall, it looks great all on its own. But the real surprise comes when you press the button, and it lights up and plays the Halo theme and the console startup sound! And in case you’re wondering, Hallmark also makes the original black Xbox as an ornament as well, which also lights up and plays music.

Hallmark Keepsake Nintendo The Legend of Zelda Christmas Ornament (Link)

Available Now | $23.99

While Xbox gamers have had Master Chief, Nintendo fans have also had their icons: Mario and Link. This Hallmark ornament is based on art used for the original Japanese cover of The Legend of Zelda for the Super Famicom, which comes straight for my fandom heart as it’s one of my favorite games of all time.

Measuring 2.75 inches wide, 3.75 inches high, and 2.75 inches deep, this ornament boasts Magic Sound, so you can press a button to hear the Zelda theme song. It was already cool without that detail, but it really takes it over the top. And if you’re more of a fan of other styles of Link, like his Wind Waker look, Hallmark makes those too, so check them out.

Hallmark Keepsake Sega Christmas Ornament (Dreamcast Console)

Available Now | $27.99

If you were reading about the Xbox ornaments and thinking, “I wish they also made an ornament of my favorite console,” Hallmark is way ahead of you. It has many console-themed ornaments in its lineup, but I’m focusing on the Dreamcast, the console that introduced me to lifelong faves like Crazy Taxi and Shenmue.

Sega’s final home video game console took some big swings, so if you remember it fondly, you can add it to your Christmas tree. It measures 4.75 inches tall and lights up at the press of a button, playing music from Sonic Adventure.

Hallmark Keepsake Minecraft Dungeons II Ornament

Available Now | $22.99

During Minecraft Live this year, a passive mob was announced that can be found in The Sift, a new dimension coming to both Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons II next year. Called Blub, this lil’ glowing bunny makes cute sounds and is likely to be a fan favorite critter (if it’s not already).

Hallmark’s Keepsake version measures 1.5 inches wide, 2 inches high, and 1.5 inches long, so it’s perfect for filling those spots on the tree where you need smaller ornaments. It doesn’t feature light or sound, but it is adorable (and would pair nicely with the Allay and Creeper if you want to stay on theme).

Hallmark Keepsake Nintendo Christmas Ornament (Pikmin Oatchi)

Available Now | $21.99

If Mario and Link are the faces of Nintendo, the critters of Pikmin are like the cast’s supporting players. These little dudes have been around since 2001, when the first game debuted on the GameCube, and they still put a smile on my face today. This is Oatchi from Pikmin 4, a playable pup who acts as a mount for your Pikmin and is a very good boy.

This Oatchi ornament measures 2 inches wide, 2 inches long, and 3 inches high, and wears that cocked head expression that makes dogs so dang adorable. He’s the only Pikmin ornament Hallmark makes, and we think they chose well.

Hallmark Keepsake Sony Christmas Ornament (PlayStation Console)

Available Now | $27.99

I still believe the original PlayStation is one of the best consoles of all time. I had some of my most formative gaming experiences thanks to it, and many classic franchises debuted on it, from Tomb Raider to Resident Evil. I don’t have my original PlayStation anymore, but just looking at this ornament makes me wish I did.

This tiny PlayStation measures 4 inches wide, 1.5 inches tall, and 3.75 inches deep and features Magic Light and Sound. When you press the button, you’ll hear the system’s iconic start-up sound. This is a must-have collectible for any fan of PlayStation’s early days.

Hallmark Keepsake Nintendo Animal Crossing Christmas Ornament (Blathers)

Available Now | $22.99

Animal Crossing is a series that’s so stuffed to the gills with top-tier characters that it’s near-impossible to choose a favorite. And yet, I have one: Blathers, the museum curator who babbles about obscure historical details with delight and is terrified of insects. Blathers is giving big autistic special-interest vibes, which might be why I find him so adorable.

Measuring 3.25 inches tall, 3 inches deep, and 2.25 inches wide, this Blathers ornament will just pose cutely on your tree instead of giving out long-winded explanations about artifacts. Personally, I’ll miss them, but some will appreciate the silence.

Hallmark Keepsake Nintendo Christmas Ornament (Super Mario Question Block)

Available Now | $23.99

A video game ornament list doesn’t feel right without Mario in it. Hallmark has a few in its collection, including the Cat Mario I’m personally obsessed with, but this one of Mario hitting the coin block is pretty much perfect in every way.

Measuring 1.25 inches wide, 3.75 inches tall, and 1.5 inches deep, this Mario was originally released in 2017 but was popular enough to merit a reissue (for obvious reasons). We think he’d pair nicely with Mario Kart Luigi, since brothers are better together.