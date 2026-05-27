Pirates of the Caribbean Jack Sparrow Funko Pop Drops with Only 3,500 Pieces

Do you believe in ghost stories? The pirates of the Black Pearl might be able to convince you. For those ghost pirate lovers, the new Funko drop this morning might actually be to die for, you know, if you haven’t already done that. The new Entertainment Earth Exclusive Funko Pop features everyone’s favorite pirate, Jack Sparrow, apparently after some weight loss, or skin loss, or everything-but-the-bone loss.

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Sparrow is in his ghostly, skeletal state, the curse made him into a ghost, but it also made him immortal, something he drastically needed for his fight against Blackbeard. Sparrow is even holding the coin that gave him his ghostly curse, the gold that curses any pirate who steals it from its chest.

This Funko Pop is limited to only 3,500 pieces, meaning if you’re not quick you might not be able to get your hands on him. Head over to Entertainment Earth now to pre-order it, because it definitely won’t be available for long. This Jack Sparrow Pop has an estimated arrival date set for June 2026.

Other Entertainment Earth Exclusive Funko Pops

If you’re a Funko collector, paying attention to Exclusive drops is a must. Entertainment Earth has a good amount of them still available to pre-order or, in some cases, order since they’re already in stock.

Right now, you can find X-Men ‘97, One Piece, Hello Kitty, and more available. I’m particularly drawn to the One Piece ones, which apparently feature the characters standing next to the edge of the ship. I like that they look backwards depending on which way you display them. How frequently are you getting backwards Pops? Anyway, check out all of the Entertainment Earth Exclusive Funko Pops right here.



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