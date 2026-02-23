Super Mario Galaxy Movie Toys Land for Pre-Order Ahead of April Premiere

With The Super Mario Galaxy Movie officially set to hit theaters in April 2026, the hype train has left the station. Nintendo and Illumination are taking Mario to the cosmos, and you can start pre-ordering the film’s official toy line right now.

The full retail launch hits shelves on February 20, 2026, but if you want to beat the inevitable scramble, pre-orders are already live at Walmart, Smyths Toys, and other major retailers.

The Main Cast Gets the Action Figure Treatment

Wave 1 of the 5-inch figure line from JAKKS Pacific is exactly what you’d hope for: Mario with a yellow Luma, Yoshi with various accessories, Rosalina with her signature wand, and Bowser Jr. with a paintbrush.

The 1.5-inch mini figure roster expands things even further with Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Princess Peach, Bowser Jr., and Wonder Bowser Jr.

A Wonder variant, though? That’s a pretty clear nod to Super Mario Wonder, which opens up the real possibility that this film is pulling from multiple game eras rather than sticking STRICTLY to the Galaxy playbook. If you’re a fan of the broader Nintendo universe, that’s pretty exciting.

Playsets That Paint a Bigger Picture

The Yoshi Egg Playset is a double-sided adventure set that comes with an exclusive Fire Mario figure. Classic power-ups are clearly still in play, which means the film isn’t abandoning what made the games fun in the first place. Good news for anyone who grew up chasing Fire Flowers.

The bigger reveals, though, are the Deluxe Bowser Castle and the Gateway Galaxy Diorama. Gateway Galaxy is where it all begins in the game, so seeing it immortalized as a playset feels intentional. The castle set, meanwhile, keeps Bowser in the picture even as his kid potentially gets more of the spotlight.

Rounding out the collectible side of things: 9-inch plush figures of Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach, plus glow-in-the-dark Luma yoyos.

What All of This Tells Us About the Movie

Step back and look at the full toy line as a whole, and a pretty clear picture starts to emerge. Rosalina, Lumas, and Gateway Galaxy all confirm the cosmic scope is real. Bowser Jr.’s heavy presence suggests he’s not just a cameo villain.

Wonder Bowser Jr. and motorcycle sequences also hint that the film is blending multiple games into something (somehow) bigger and bolder than even the first movie. And that’s no easy feat!