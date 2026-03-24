UNIQLO’s Super Mario Galaxy Movie Shirts Arrive Later This Month

Could your wardrobe use a little cosmic energy? UNIQLO is about to make your closet dreams come true.

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The beloved Japanese retailer is dropping a new collection of Super Mario Galaxy-themed shirts later this month.

The Galaxy Is Coming to Your Closet

UNIQLO has built a reputation for turning pop culture love into genuinely wearable fashion, and this new Super Mario Galaxy drop looks like no exception. The collection is tied to the highly anticipated The Super Mario Bros. Movie universe, pulling from the cosmic, star-studded aesthetic of Galaxy specifically, which, if you’ve ever spent hours guiding Mario through floating planetoids and gravity-defying landscapes, you already know is some of the most visually stunning material Nintendo has ever produced.

The shirts are part of UNIQLO’s UT (Uniqlo T-shirt) line, which has become something of a holy grail for fans who want their fandom front and center without sacrificing comfort or fit. They come with bold graphic prints, that signature soft cotton feel, and designs that look just as good at a convention as they do on a Saturday morning couch session.

What Makes These Worth the Hype

UNIQLO’s UT drops tend to be very popular. The brand has a knack for nailing good balance between fan service and actual design quality. These aren’t your average bootleg tee situation. The graphics are clean, the fits are reliable, and the price point (typically around $20–$30) makes grabbing more than one feel completely justifiable. You’re not going to feel buyer’s remorse here.

Here are the products that will be dropping at the end of March:

Adult UT Graphic T-Shirts ($29.90)

Available in men’s sizing XXS–3XL; Offered in multiple colorways including white, navy, pink, and cream

Kids UT Graphic T-Shirts ($19.90)

Sizes range from approximately ages 3–13

When and Where to Grab Them

The collection is set to arrive later this month through UNIQLO’s website and in select retail locations. If you’ve been burned by missing a previous UT drop, be sure to keep tabs on the site, since the release is only indicated as “late-March.”

If you’re a lifelong Mario fan, a newcomer who fell in love with the franchise through the movie, or just someone who appreciates a well-executed graphic tee, this drop deserves a spot on your radar. The release hits the intersection of nostalgia, great design, and very reasonable pricing.

Of course, these aren’t the only Super Mario Galaxy-themed products fans can acquire this Spring – from interactive Yoshi’s to a new LUSH line, even McDonald’s is getting in on the upcoming big screen film. So have your wallet ready!