Lego’s Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter Is Impressive Addition to Star Wars Collector Series

When Din Djarin’s trusty Razor Crest was destroyed in The Mandalorian Season 2, the bounty hunter was in need of a new vehicle. He finally got one in The Book of Boba Fett. Enlisting the help of his companion Peli Motto, Djarin became the owner of a modified N-1 starfighter, which served as his personal ship throughout the duration of The Mandalorian Season 3. Fans might have been upset or surprised to see the Razor Crest go up in flames, but Lucasfilm’s licensing partners were probably happy. The arrival of a new Star Wars ship means new merchandising opportunities, and LEGO took full advantage for the latest addition in its Ultimate Collector Series.

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Fittingly launching on May the 4th was LEGO’s version of The Mandalorian’s N-1 starfighter. Valued at $249.99, the set contains 1,809 pieces and is for ages 18+. In addition to the ship, a display stand (which has to be built) and minifigures of Din Djarin and Grogu are included. We received an N-1 starfighter set from LEGO as part of their May the 4th bundle.

The bundle also featured the SMART Play Luke’s Red Five X-Wing, which contains 581 pieces and is for ages 6+. It makes use of LEGO’s SMART Brick technology, as the X-Wing can emulate sound effects from the movies when the Smart Brick is in its slot. In addition to Luke’s X-Wing, this set also includes an Imperial canon, a Rebel communications tower, a Rebel refueling and repairs vehicle, and minifigures of Luke, Leia, R2-D2, a stormtrooper, and a Rebel crew member. The SMART Play X-Wing has been available since March 2026.

LEGO’s N-1 Starfighter Is a Great Addition to the Star Wars Collector Line

LEGO’s Ultimate Collector Series, which also features the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and a Republic attack cruiser (among other sets), is renowned for its intricate attention to detail that painstakingly aims to accurately replicate some of the most iconic vehicles in the Star Wars franchise. The Mandalorian’s N-1 starfighter is no exception in that regard. Once assembled, the model closely resembles its on-screen counterpart, complete with shiny chrome plating and yellow markings that are peppered across the ship. There’s also a variety of ways to display it; the ship can rest on the stand facing directly ahead or to a side. Additionally, the minifigures can either be placed on designated spaces on the stand or sit in the ship (with Grogu going in the astromech compartment as he does on the TV show).

At 1,809 pieces, the Mandalorian’s N-1 starfighter seems like a daunting proposition at first glance, but building the set isn’t as bad as it might seem. Broken into 16 separate bags of pieces, the instruction manual makes the task much more tenable by compartmentalizing things. Each section of the ship (plus the stand) is in its own bag, building in natural places to stop and take breaks throughout the process. Individually, each bag can be completed in a reasonable amount of time, making the N-1 starfighter accessible to both master builders and LEGO newcomers. The instructions are relatively easy to follow, with detailed illustrations highlighting each step.

When building the N-1 starfighter, one important thing to remember is that this is not a toy. It is a model that ultimately is for display only. This means one has to be extremely cautious when handling the ship during construction; in our experience, there were times (particularly as more sections came together) where the model proved to be delicate. Pieces that were seemingly locked in place could pop off with even the slightest bit of pressure being applied. Throughout the process of making the ship, there are steps that require you to turn it upside down to snap more pieces in. We would advise being very careful to ensure pieces do not inadvertently get knocked off.

Din Djarin and Grogu are back in a new Razor Crest in this summer’s The Mandalorian and Grogu, and it remains to be seen what will become of their N-1 starfighter. But even if that ship has flown its last mission, it will forever hold a place in Star Wars lore, especially now that it’s been immortalized with a great set from LEGO. For any die-hard Mandalorian fans or LEGO enthusiasts looking for a fine addition to add to their collection, the N-1 starfighter is worth picking up.

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