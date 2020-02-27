First Candyman Reboot Synopsis Released

Thursday morning brought the highly-anticipated trailer for the remake/reboot/reimagining of Candyman, from writer/producer Jordan Peele and director Nia DaCosta. The first footage of the new take on Candyman is as chilling and as creepy as fans of the original have been hoping for, star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II brings the heat as the new leading character, and the voice of Candyman himself, Tony Todd, looms large over the entire trailer. It looks like this next Candyman chapter will actually be worth the wait.

Along with the trailer for Candyman, Universal Pictures and Monkeypaw Productions has released the film's full synopsis, which further teases the continuation of the 1992 horror classic's original tale. You can take a look at the synopsis in its entirety below!

"For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Us) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, The Photograph), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.

"With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO’s Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny."

Peele wrote the screenplay for Candyman alongside Win Rosenfeld and DaCosta (Little Woods) serves as director. The film is produced by Ian Cooper alongside Peele and Rosenfeld.

Candyman arrives in theaters on June 12th.

