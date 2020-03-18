Original Michael Myers Actor Providing Breathing Sound Effects for Halloween Kills

Actor Nick Castle performed a majority of Michael Myers' on-screen presence in the 1978 Halloween, with the actor returning to the franchise for the first time for a cameo in 2018's Halloween, while the actor himself took to Twitter to confirm that he was recording ominous breathing sounds for the upcoming sequel Halloween Kills. Given the physical nature of Myers and his quest to kill teens in his path in the 2018 film, James Jude Courtney took over the physical role of the character, with Courtney set to once again play the role of the masked character with at least some scenes featuring Castle's breathing to create cohesion with the original film.

"Bravely left my shelter to do some 'breathing' yesterday," the actor shared on Twitter. "Hope you guys appreciate my sacrifice."

Castle's comments about bravery and sacrifice are in regards to the current coronavirus pandemic, though the photo shows that Castle wore gloves while recording to prevent potentially furthering the virus' spread.

Bravely left my shelter to do some "breathing" yesterday. Hope you guys appreciate my sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/tYEHCZ9jD1 — Nick Castle OG Shape (@ncastlez) March 18, 2020

While many fans of the film consider Castle to be the defining performer of Michael Myers, the actor himself previously admitted that his main reason for taking part in the project was to witness the filmmaking process.

"My only reason for being on the set was to kind of demystify the directing experience for me, because [director] John [Carpenter] was a pal, they were shooting the majority of this near my house, really, and he said, 'Well, why don't you just be the guy walking around in the mask and you'll be here the whole time?'" Castle shared with ComicBook.com.

Despite helping define the physical stature of the murderer, when Myers removed his mask, fans saw actor Tony Moran's face.

"I assume what they were doing is trying to, on some level, match the little kid look that was unmasked at the beginning, and so I look nothing like him," Castle pondered about Moran's involvement on the film. "Otherwise, it's a mystery to me. Maybe I was just too handsome, that's it. I was just too handsome."

It's unclear if Castle will have a larger role in the new film, another brief cameo, or just provide the breathing effects for Courtney's on-screen portrayal.

Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16th and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.

