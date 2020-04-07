The Invisible Man Home Video Details Revealed

Blumhouse Productions' The Invisible Man landed in theaters earlier this year to rave reviews and a strong box office performance, but the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent closures of movie theaters prevented the film from reaching its full financial potential. While the film was made available On Demand only weeks after its theatrical debut, The Invisible Man is slated to land on Digital HD on May 12th and on Blu-ray and DVD on May 26th. Making fans even more excited to purchase the film is that its home video release will also come with a number of special features, including behind-the-scenes featurettes and deleted scenes.

In the film, "What you can't see can hurt you. Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy scientist, Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding. But when her abusive ex suddenly dies, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia's sanity begins to unravel while she desperately tries to prove she is being hunted by someone nobody can see."

The Blu-ray release will include the following special features:

Deleted Scenes

Moss Manifested

Director's Journey with Leigh Whannell

The Players

Timeless Terror

Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Leigh Whannell

The film's success and nature of the narrative, as well as Hollywood's love of franchising, had fans wondering if we could expect a follow-up film from Whannell. While it's possible Whannell's attitude has changed in the weeks since the film's release, his initial thoughts about a sequel were to wait until the dust had settled from the film's debut before beginning to develop sequel ideas.

"In my last Hollywood Reporter interview right before Upgrade was released, I talked about my superstition that I have around box office," Whannell shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "You’re on such tenterhooks when you put a movie out in the world. You can control everything in a movie: the costumes, the lighting, the editing. But, you can’t control whether the world deems it worthy of seeing or not. That’s the one thing that’s out of your hands. For a control freak like a movie director, it drives you crazy. I haven’t angered the movie gods by thinking about a sequel."

He added, "I feel like people don’t believe me when I say that, but I promise you, hand on my heart, that any time a thought of a sequel drifts into my mind, I just push it out. I don’t want to even acknowledge it until the movie is worthy of it. If the movie does well, I’m sure someone will call me and say, 'Hey, what do you think about a sequel?' But, until that happens, I just have to block it out. I don’t want to anger the movie gods."

Grab The Invisible Man on Digital HD on May 12th and on Blu-ray and DVD on May 26th.

