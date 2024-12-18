28 Days Later Confirmed to Stream At Home (And Very Soon)

Zombie movie fans no longer have to wait to watch the iconic sci-fi/horror flick, 28 Days Later. Sony Pictures officially announced it will be available to rent and purchase on digital on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. The timing of this release couldn’t be better as it will be hot on the heels of Sony unleashing the trailer of the anticipated trailer for the film’s second sequel, 28 Years Later. News of the Cillian Murphy-starring film heading to digital is welcome news to fans as it has previously been unavailable to rent or buy in the digital format.

While it may seem odd that the film, which is widely credited with reinvigorating the zombie movie genre, complete with having a lasting influence over zombie films, would be so hard to find—except through out-of-print DVDs—its unavailability had to do with legal issues. 28 Days Later was originally released by Searchlight Pictures in 2003, but problems arose surrounding its rights when Disney purchased 20th Century Fox (which owned Searchlight Pictures) in 2019. Luckily, the film’s producer Andrew Macdonald purchased the rights earlier this year and sold them to Sony. The studio took heed of the fans’ demand to access the movie and has now given them an early Christmas present.

28 Days Later‘s Legacy

Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, 28 Days Later follows the aftermath of a virulent disease that has stricken Great Britain after a group of animal rights activists unwittingly free a chimpanzee infected with a “rage virus.” Those who contract the virus become violently murderous, leaving much of the United Kingdom decimated. However, a bicycle courier named Jim fell into a coma before the outbreak, only to awaken to a post-apocalyptic London, and must now search for answers and other survivors.

While Boyle himself never considerd the film a zombie movie, the film’s impact on the genre has been notable. 28 Days Later saw zombies move away from the slow, lumbering horror popularized in George A. Romero’s Living Dead films, instead introducing fast-moving horrors instead. Additionally, the film’s production impacted films beyond the zombie genre — and filmmaking in general. 28 Days Later was shot with early digital cameras, giving the film a grainy, almost documentary-like feeling that the horrific events had happened in real life. That same innovation in filmmaking is set to be a part of the upcoming 28 Years Later as well, as that film was revealed to have been shot on iPhone.

The success of 28 Days Later led to a sequel, 28 Weeks Later, which was released in 2007. Now, the series continues with 28 Days Later — which is itself expected to be the kickoff of a new trilogy of films. 28 Years Later filmed back-to-back with its immediate sequel, 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple, which will be helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta. For the time being, details about the third film remain under wraps.

28 Years Later is set to be released on June 20, 2025.