28 Days Later Finally Getting Digital Release (But Don’t Expect a Blu-ray)

Horror fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Sony Pictures has announced plans to bring the influential zombie film 28 Days Later to digital platforms. This development marks a significant turning point for the beloved 2002 horror classic, which has been virtually impossible to watch through legal means in recent years. The announcement comes through a newly launched website where fans can subscribe for updates on the digital release date, signaling Sony’s commitment to making the groundbreaking film accessible to modern audiences. The news couldn’t come at a better time, as Sony has just unveiled the trailer for 28 Days Later’s highly anticipated threequel, 28 Years Later.

28 Days Later’s infamous unavailability stemmed from a complex rights situation that left it in limbo. Initially distributed by Searchlight Pictures, the movie’s rights became entangled following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019. The situation was further complicated by the original distribution agreements between Fox Searchlight and the UK Film Council, which included specific clauses about digital distribution that hadn’t anticipated modern streaming platforms. Given the movie’s status as a genre-defining masterpiece, the fact that it has disappeared for so long is a stain in Hollywood’s history. Fortunately, in 2024, producer Andrew Macdonald reacquired the rights to 28 Days Later and subsequently sold them to Sony Pictures, which explains the upcoming digital release.

However, fans hoping for a physical release might need to temper their expectations. The film’s technical limitations pose unique challenges for modern formats. Shot on early digital cameras, specifically the Canon XL-1, 28 Days Later has a maximum resolution of 720×576, making any potential 4K conversion technically challenging. The movie’s distinctive grimy aesthetic was intentionally baked into its visual style, further complicating any potential remastering efforts. Director Danny Boyle has previously expressed that the digital quality was integral to the film’s atmosphere, suggesting that any attempt to “clean up” the image might compromise its artistic integrity.

Written by Alex Garland, 28 Days Later served as a breakthrough role for Oscar winner Cillian Murphy. The movie also revolutionized the zombie genre by introducing fast-moving, rage-infected humans instead of traditional shambling undead. Its gritty, realistic approach and emphasis on character development influenced countless horror productions that followed, including recent hits like The Last of Us.

28 Years Later Promises an Epic Return to the Infected World

The digital release announcement coincides with the unveiling of the first trailer for 28 Years Later. The highly anticipated threequel centers on a group of survivors who have established a life on a remote island connected to the mainland by a narrow, heavily guarded pathway. The reinforced security is needed because the mainland has become even more dangerous, with the virus leading to new mutations among the infected. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and Jodie Comer, with Boyle returning to direct and Garland writing the screenplay.

The trailer has generated significant buzz, particularly due to what appears to be an infected version of Cillian Murphy’s character, Jim. While Murphy is not listed as an official cast member in the promotional materials, he serves as an executive producer on the project. Fans have spotted what appears to be Murphy’s likeness among a collection of dead infected propped up like scarecrows in the trailer, suggesting a potentially dark fate for the original film’s protagonist.

28 Years Later is scheduled for release on June 20, 2025. There’s still no official date on when 28 Days Later will be available on digital.