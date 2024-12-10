28 Years Later: First Trailer Returns to Danny Boyle’s Terrifying Apocalypse

One of the most chilling depictions of a zombie apocalypse is returning to the big screen next year. Director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland reunited for 28 Years Later, a brand new thriller that follows the events of 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later. As you can probably guess from the title, this movie takes us nearly three decades into the end of the world, following how much (or little) society has actually been able to recover.

28 Years Later is one of the most highly anticipated horror movies of 2025, and Sony is giving folks a sneak peek at the action set to unfold. The first trailer for Boyle’s zombie return was released early Tuesday morning, and you can watch it in full in the video at the top of the page.

28 Years Later stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O’Connell, Erin Kellyman, and Ralph Fiennes. Despite the fact that it seems like the film might be the end of a trilogy, it’s actually the start of trilogy of its own.

Boyle directed the first installment in the new trilogy, with the second film coming from Candyman and The Marvels director Nia DaCosta. Both of those films have already been shot, according to Fiennes.

“It’s three films, of which two have been shot,” Fiennes told IndieWire. “Britain is 28 years into this terrible plague of infected people who are violent, rabid humans with a few pockets of uninfected communities. And it centers on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother. He leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them hiding in forests and hills and woods are the infected. But he finds a doctor who is a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good.”

You can check out the official synopsis for 28 Years Later below!

“Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.”

28 Years Later hits theaters on June 20, 2025.