28 Years Later: Cillian Murphy’s Alleged Trailer “Cameo” Has Been Debunked

On December 10, Sony Pictures released the first trailer for 28 Years Later, the highly anticipated third installment of Danny Boyle’s cult-classic zombie apocalypse movie series. Set 28 years after a rage-inducing virus outbreak, the movie will explore how society adapted to the existence of deadly creatures. The threequel also promises brand-new monsters, as the virus has mutated to conjure new horrors. However, the trailer went viral in part due to what fans perceived as a cameo from Cillian Murphy‘s “Jim,” the protagonist of the original 28 Days Later. Unfortunately, the alleged cameo has now been debunked, as the zombie people mistook for Murphy is played by a different actor.

In the trailer, the camera focuses on a grass field where we see a starving zombie. The zombie’s advanced state of decay prevented people from clearly identifying him. Still, his pronounced cheekbones and body structure resembled Cillian Murphy. Murphy’s character, Jim, didn’t return for the sequel, 28 Weeks Later, meaning his fate remained unknown – but a zombie cameo would bring the franchise full circle. Yet, as The Guardian reports, that zombie in the field is played by art dealer Angus Neill.

Neill joined 28 Years Later as “Emanciated Zombie” after the art dealer’s unique looks struck director Boyle. Neill recalls, “Danny told me he’d always had me in mind for the role. So we met up, hit it off, and I agreed to take part.” Neill has also shared his experience on set, underlining how Boyle “has an extraordinary ability to hypnotize you, and working with him on the film was a very, very intense experience.”

While Cillian Murphy is not in the trailer, he serves as an executive producer for 28 Years Later, meaning he is working closely with Boyle and writer Alex Garland. Plus, executive producer Tom Rothman has previously stated that Murphy’s Jim will be part of the movie somehow, returning “in a surprising way and in a way that grows.” That quote, plus hints in the trailer of the name “Jimmy” scrawled in some scary places has fans wondering if Jim will be revealed as something other than the hero we last saw…

28 Years Later Is the First of a New Trilogy

28 Years Later marks an ambitious franchise expansion, as Sony Pictures has confirmed it will be the first chapter in a planned trilogy. The film has already completed filming back-to-back with its immediate sequel, 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple, which will be helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta. For the time being, details about the third film remain under wraps. So there will be plenty of cinematic space for Cillian Murphy’s Jim to fill.

Ralph Fiennes, who stars in the first film, has revealed some intriguing plot details about the threequel. The story takes place in a Britain that has endured 28 years of the terrible plague, with only a few pockets of uninfected communities remaining. The narrative follows a young boy searching for a doctor to help his dying mother, leading them through the northern English terrain while avoiding infected hiding in forests and hills. Sony Pictures’ official synopsis confirms this journey will unravel past mysteries as the travelers uncover wonders and horrors forgotten in time.

The zombie franchise’s revival also extends to its first installment. 28 Days Later remained in distribution limbo after Disney’s acquisition of Fox until Sony Pictures reacquired the movie’s rights earlier this year. Now, the company plans to release it on digital, giving newcomers the opportunity to watch the classic legally for the first time in years.

28 Years Later is scheduled for release on June 20, 2025.