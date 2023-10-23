A Haunting in Venice Gets Hulu and Digital HD Release Date

Kenneth Branagh’s latest Agatha Christie adaptation, A Haunting in Venice, took a relatively straightforward murder mystery and injected it with spooky and supernatural elements, so it only makes sense that the film will be getting an appropriate streaming release date on Hulu. Not only will the film be hitting Hulu later this month, but the movie will also be coming to Digital HD on the same date, offering up even more ways for audiences to immerse themselves in the adventure. A Haunting in Venice will land on Digital HD and stream on Hulu on October 31st. No physical media home video release date has been revealed.

A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express and 2022’s Death on the Nile, the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar nominee Michael Green (Logan) based upon Agatha Christie’s novel Hallowe’en Party. The producers are Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers. A brilliant acting ensemble portrays a cast of unforgettable characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Jude Hill (Belfast), Ali Khan (6 Underground), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), Riccardo Scamarcio (Caravaggio’s Shadow), and recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

While Death on the Nile may have only hit theaters a year before A Haunting in Venice, it was initially slated to hit theaters earlier, only to be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. While we shouldn’t expect a new Agatha Christie adaptation to hit theaters next year, we shouldn’t rule out Poirot’s eventual return.

“I try not to think too far ahead because things then start to go wrong,” executive producer and Chairman, CEO of Agatha Christie LTD James Pritchard recently shared with ComicBook.com about the franchise’s future. “So I think we’ll take baby steps and let’s hope that everyone enjoys this movie and it does really well and then we can have those conversations about what happens next.”

A Haunting in Venice hits Hulu and Digital HD on October 31st. Stay tuned for details on the future of the franchise.

