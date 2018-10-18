John Krasinski Confirmed He’s Now Writing ‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel

A Quiet Place writer-director John Krasinski has confirmed he’s penning the sequel to his horror hit.

Paramount Pictures dated a sequel for May 15, 2020 last month after A Quiet Place scared up over $334 million worldwide. Krasinski, who rewrote a script originally penned by story co-writers Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, initially anticipated to forgo his involvement on the sequel as he wanted the original to be left as an experience he shared with wife and co-star Emily Blunt.

“That was my intention for the movie itself,” Krasinski said during a Q&A in Los Angeles (via THR). “Then I had this small idea for a sequel, but I didn’t think it would go anywhere. So, I said to the studio, ‘Just go do the movie with somebody else.’”

Paramount and Platinum Dunes producer Andrew Form entertained pitches from other filmmakers while Krasinski’s idea quietly continued to develop.

“They heard some pitches, and I told Drew about this little idea,” he said. “And he told me to think about it a little longer. And then I thought, ‘This might really work.’ So, I’m currently writing the sequel.”

Woods and Beck previously said they have numerous ideas for subsequent entries in the apocalyptic horror franchise, some of which could emerge from repurposed ideas originally excised from the first film.

“It’s such a fun world. There are so many things you could do,” Woods told Fandango. Added Beck, “There are so many discarded set pieces, too, just hiding out on Word documents on our computer. So, yeah, there are certainly so many stories you could tell.”

Form, when speaking to Collider about the follow up, said Krasinski is “definitely involved.”

“We’re lucky on this one. I’ve had movies where the studio says to you, ‘Here’s your date. Let’s go!’ and on this one we’re not rushing anything, which is amazing,” he said.

“So we’re gonna take our time, we’re gonna figure out where to go, but there is no rush on it and we’re just starting to talk about it. We’re figuring out what everyone’s involvement’s gonna be and what the actual next movie’s gonna be. The first one is so special to us that we really want to take our time with this and not rush anything.”

Form added the sequel “has to be the right story, just like the first one.”

Krasinski said during the Q&A he knows where the blind alien creatures who hunt by sound originated, having hailed from a pitch-black planet where the creatures were forced to evolve into killing machines. The creatures then came to Earth by way of meteor, an origin Krasinski wanted to express only on the board glimpsed in the basement of Krasinski’s character.

“I have the whole backstory, I know exactly where they’re from and what day and where it happened. But I want to only tell it on this board,” Krasinski said.

A Quiet Place 2 is set for May 15, 2020.