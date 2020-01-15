A Quiet Place Director Addresses Possibility of a Trilogy

Back in 2018, A Quiet Place became one of the year’s surprising financial and critical successes, which has gone on to earn this year’s A Quiet Place: Part II, with star and director John Krasinski confirming that he isn’t ruling out a potential third part of the series. Despite the original film setting the stage for a vast world which had been overrun by monsters, Krasinski was initially apprehensive about delivering a follow-up film, though the continuation of the series with one sequel confirms the series has limitless potential, with its continuation likely being dependent on the sequel’s upcoming success.

“I set up a couple of tiny little Easter eggs in [Part II] that not only explain more about [the original], but would allow for more mythology,” Krasinski shared with Total Film [H/T GamesRadar]. “But, being a Boston Catholic, I can’t be like, ‘Yeah, of course, there’ll be a third!’ No, not at all.”

When Krasinski signed on to direct the original film, he also gave the script from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods a rewrite, while this new film was crafted solely by Krasinski. Despite the studio clearly having confidence in the filmmaker, he admits that he hasn’t had conversations about a potential third film.

“I haven’t heard from the studio that they want a third one,” Krasinski confessed. “But the good news is that the studio and I are on the same page in that this isn’t one of those franchises where we keep pumping them out if they make money. I think we’ve proven that this is an original idea that is really beloved by people in a way that… I don’t want to break that promise to people.”

He added, “But if I could think of a way to continue this world as elegantly as people deserve, because they gave me their trust in watching this movie and loving this movie as much as they did? Sure. But if you’re asking: do I think I could just do a third one, to just do a third one? No way.”

Prior to this first sequel officially moving forward, Krasinski wasn’t sure if he wanted to see the series continue at all, but once he started toying with ideas, the notion became much more possible.

“Paramount was asking a bunch of writers and directors what they might do with it, and to their credit, they didn’t take any of those pitches because they felt a little more franchise-y,” Krasinski shared with The New York Times last year. “Meanwhile, I had this tiny idea that fit that world and could be exciting. Paramount asked if I would write it and I’m doing that now, but I’m still thinking about what I want to do next. If I can crack the idea, I would love to direct it again, and if I can’t, I would love to give it to someone else with my fingerprints on it to make sure it’s being taken care of.”

He added, “I know that anyone reading this will be like, ‘Yeah right, art guy,’ but I do have sort of a parental feeling about this movie, and I don’t want A Quiet Place to turn into an action movie where 400 people have machine guns. Or did I give away the ending to the sequel?”

A Quiet Place: Part II lands in theaters on March 20th.

