A Quiet Place: Day One First Reactions Call Movie "Excellent" and "Favorite of the Franchise"
A Quiet Place: Day One hits theaters on June 27th.
The new A Quiet Place prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One, is heading to theaters next weekend and it's set to star Lupita Nyong'o (Black Panther) and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as they endure the first hours of the alien invasion in New York City. The film was written and directed by Michael Sarnoski (Pig) and is being produced by John Krasinski who helmed both A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II. Members of the press caught an early screening of the film this week, and the first reactions are quite positive. In fact, some are calling the film the best of the franchise.
In addition to Nyong'o and Quinn, the cast of A Quiet Place: Day One also includes Hereditary star Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou, who is reprising his role from A Quiet Place Part II. "We do get to learn his name," Sarnoski previously teased of Hounsou's character. "I won't tell you what it is."
You can check out some of the tweets reacting to A Quiet Place: Day One below...
"Excellent"
A Quiet Place: Day One is excellent.
It didn’t have as much apocalypse-falling carnage as I’d hoped for but the human story told here is both terrifying and beautiful.
Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn are great. Nice new bits of lore, too. Plus, the cat is a star.
"Emotionally Taxing"
A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE is a bleak & extremely tense summer blockbuster. Emotionally taxing, this third entry in the horror franchise is at its best when it highlights those small but vital glimmers of humanity & hope in despairing times. Lupita Nyong'o & Joseph Quinn do their…
"Quite Good"
How about a one-two punch of excellent horror trilogies … because #AQuietPlaceDayOne is quite good, too!
I loved the first two films, their sky-high tension and their more contained settings, but I also love an epic big city disaster film. Day One delivers that while making the…
"Favorite in this Franchise"
A Quiet Place: Day One is easily my favorite in this franchise. It's human & raw & is a story about the desperation that exists when all hope is lost & how that turns into a deep connection with each other. Joseph Quinn, you movie star! Lupita Nyong'o has an Oscar for a REASON.
"Masterfully Tugs at Your Heartstrings"
Just finished screening #AQuietPlace—this film masterfully tugs at your heartstrings. It's not your average scary film; its emotional depth and originality make it a standout. 3.5/5 ✨
"Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn Were Fantastic"
Loved #AQuietPlace. Left me with some questions but it was this movie takes the heart pounding tense moments on a grander scale compared to the first two films.
Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn were fantastic and yes that damn cat will have you screaming at the screen.
"Nail-Biting Suspense"
A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE might be my favorite of the series. The city setting brings new thrills and nail-biting suspense.
But what truly sets this apart is Lupita Nyong'o and director Michael Sarnoski telling a poignant story about finding inner peace, even during the apocalypse.
"The Cat Is a Scene Stealer"
A Quiet Place: Day One is a little less scary but with a bigger heart. The scares are predictable. The cat is a scene stealer as you'll hold your breath every time he appears, which is either a good or a bad thing. Joseph Quinn and Lupito Nyong'o performances were fine. But, all…
"Extraordinarily Raw"
@AQuietPlace is extraordinarily raw exploring the resilience and underestimation of simple human interaction. My favorite of the franchise thus far and a star showcase for Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn. #AQuietPlace #DayOne
"Big, Loud and Scary Monster Carnage"
Loved A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE.
Thematically, if PART I and II are more akin to ALIEN — small, quiet moments of terror — DAY ONE is closer to ALIENS.
Big, loud and scary monster carnage.
Big, loud and scary monster carnage.

Nyong'o gives a heartbreaking weight to her role — and the final shot will leave you BROKEN.
"Perfect"
#AQuietPlace DAY ONE is perfect. Michael Sarnoski understood the assignment + didnt miss. As nerve wracking as the scares are they don't hold a candle to the gut-wrenching, beautiful story at the heart of the movie. Lupita Nyong'o is astonishing + her performance had me in tears.
