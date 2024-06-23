A Quiet Place: Day One First Reactions Call Movie "Excellent" and "Favorite of the Franchise"

The new A Quiet Place prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One, is heading to theaters next weekend and it's set to star Lupita Nyong'o (Black Panther) and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as they endure the first hours of the alien invasion in New York City. The film was written and directed by Michael Sarnoski (Pig) and is being produced by John Krasinski who helmed both A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II. Members of the press caught an early screening of the film this week, and the first reactions are quite positive. In fact, some are calling the film the best of the franchise.

In addition to Nyong'o and Quinn, the cast of A Quiet Place: Day One also includes Hereditary star Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou, who is reprising his role from A Quiet Place Part II. "We do get to learn his name," Sarnoski previously teased of Hounsou's character. "I won't tell you what it is."

You can check out some of the tweets reacting to A Quiet Place: Day One below...