A Quiet Place Part II Star Teases Third Film Could Be Happening

More than a year after originally slated to land in theaters, A Quiet Place Part II debuts later this week, with star Emily Blunt admitting that director John Krasinski has already toyed with some possibilities of what could be explored in a third film to potentially wrap up a trilogy. Given that the sequel currently sits at 92% positive reviews on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and that its box office is tracking for one of the biggest weekend openings since the pandemic shut down theaters last year, things are looking promising that audiences will be interested in seeing the further adventures of this terrifying world. A Quiet Place Part II hits theaters on May 28th.

“[Krasinski] has a whole arc of ideas that could work. I think he just wanted to see how people responded to this one before he fully engaged his brain on the third one. But he has a couple of great ideas,” Blunt recently confessed to Collider.

In the sequel, following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

The original script for the debut 2018 film came from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, with Krasinski then doing a rewrite before directing and also starring. This sequel, however, is entirely Krasinski's idea. Ahead of the film's original release date, Krasinski himself had teased he had some plans for yet another sequel.

“I set up a couple of tiny little Easter eggs in [Part II] that not only explain more about [the original], but would allow for more mythology,” Krasinski shared with Total Film. “But, being a Boston Catholic, I can’t be like, ‘Yeah, of course, there’ll be a third!’ No, not at all.”

At that time, he said there hadn't yet been conversations with the studio about a third, though he noted that there was agreement in that quantity for the franchise was a priority over quantity.

“I haven’t heard from the studio that they want a third one,” Krasinski confessed. “But the good news is that the studio and I are on the same page in that this isn’t one of those franchises where we keep pumping them out if they make money. I think we’ve proven that this is an original idea that is really beloved by people in a way that… I don’t want to break that promise to people.”

He added, "But if I could think of a way to continue this world as elegantly as people deserve, because they gave me their trust in watching this movie and loving this movie as much as they did? Sure. But if you’re asking: do I think I could just do a third one, to just do a third one? No way.”

