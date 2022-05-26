Emma Roberts and Michael Shannon Star in New Horror Film Abandoned

✖

For most families, the experience of moving into an all-new home is meant to represent a number of new opportunities and the potential to start a fresh path in life, but as any horror movie fan can tell you, there's also a pretty good chance that you're about to enter a living nightmare. In the case of the upcoming movie Abandoned, a family falls into the latter category, as the former residents of the home have a harder time letting go of the past. You can check out a trailer for Abandoned below before it hits On Demand and Digital HD on June 17th.

Abandoned follows the sharply intense lives of Sara (Emma Roberts), her husband Alex (John Gallagher Jr.), and their infant son as they move into a remote farmhouse, which harbors a dark, tragic history. As their home's past is revealed, the mother's fragility escalates to a state of psychosis that jeopardizes her own safety and that of her newborn son. Directed by Spencer Squire, the film stars Emma Roberts (American Horror Story, Nerve), John Gallagher Jr. (Peppermint), and Michael Shannon (Heart of Champions).

The trio of stars have appeared in a variety of genre efforts throughout their careers, though Roberts is arguably the actor with the strongest horror pedigree. From multiple seasons of American Horror Story to The Blackcoat's Daughter to Scream 4, Roberts has earned a passionate following among the horror community, with another standout project being her time in the Ryan Murphy TV series Scream Queens. In fact, the actor left American Horror Story for the opportunity to star in Scream Queens, only for that series to be cancelled after two seasons.

Despite not earning major ratings when it premiered, streaming services has seen interest in the show grow, to the point that Murphy has even toyed with the idea of a possible third season.

"I don't know. I would have to say that the answer to that lies in the studio who made it," Murphy replied to Deadline back in 2019 when asked about the series' return becoming a reality. "Obviously I work for Netflix now, but if I could do anything to bring it back. Emma said she would do it, Lea Michelle said she would do it, Jamie Lee Curtis, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd are all in. So it would depend if Fox wants to do it. I think we'd all do it. I think we're waiting for them to call us. I know the show is very popular and had a real spike in popularity on Hulu."

In the meantime, fans can see Roberts in Abandoned when it hits On Demand and Digital HD on June 17th.

