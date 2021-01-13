American Horror Story's Emma Roberts Shares First Photo of New Baby, Reveals His Name

✖

A couple of weeks after giving birth to her first child, American Horror Story star Emma Roberts has shared a photo of the new baby boy on Instagram, in addition to revealing his name to the world. Rhodes Robert Hedlund is the name of the infant, the first son of Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. Roberts gave birth to Rhodes a few weeks ago, in December of 2020.

Obviously, 2020 was a rough year for everyone, for a wide variety of reasons. But Roberts refers to the birth of Rhodes as the one thing 2020 got right. You can take a look at the first photo of baby Rhodes below.

Ahead of the birth of her child, Roberts opened up to Cosmopolitan about getting pregnant, revealing that she had been told that undiagnosed endometriosis had affected her fertility. She had her eggs frozen in case she wasn't ever able to conceive.

"When I found out about my fertility, I was kind of stunned," told Cosmo. "It felt so permanent, and oddly, I felt like I had done something wrong. But I started opening up to other women, and all of a sudden, there was a new world of conversation about endometriosis, infertility, miscarriages, fear of having kids. I was so grateful to find out I was not alone in this. I hadn’t done anything 'wrong' after all."

"It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant," she continued. "But even then, I didn’t want to get my hopes up. Things can go wrong when you’re pregnant. That’s something you don’t see on Instagram. So I kept it to myself, my family, and my partner, not wanting to make grand plans if it wasn’t going to work out. This pregnancy made me realize that the only plan you can have is that there is no plan."

Roberts first announced that she was pregnant in August of 2020, just a few months before she gave birth to Rhodes.