Ryan Murphy Says Scream Queens Cast Is Open for Revival, Tells Fans to Demand New Season

Ryan Murphy is well known for delivering audiences nine seasons of the terrifying American Horror Story, though his more comedic take on the horror genre, Scream Queens, only lasted two seasons, but the producer claims the cast is up for more adventures, so long as fans make their interests known to Fox. Unfortunately, Murphy points out that there are many more factors involved in the series’ return, and his upcoming deal with Netflix could prevent a new season of Scream Queens, with Disney’s recent purchase of 20th Century Fox also presenting some complications for a series revival, though there are other avenues the series could pursue.

“I don’t know. I would have to say that the answer to that lies in the studio who made it,” Murphy replied to Deadline when asked about the series’ return becoming a reality. “Obviously I work for Netflix now, but if I could do anything to bring it back. Emma [Roberts] said she would do it, Lea Michelle said she would do it, Jamie Lee Curtis, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd are all in. So it would depend if Fox wants to do it. I think we’d all do it. I think we’re waiting for them to call us. I know the show is very popular and had a real spike in popularity on Hulu.”

He added, “That was another one when we were making it; I don’t know if time has caught up to it, or it takes a while for people to get things, but yes, I’d be up for it. The fans should write Fox and say they want this, Fox Studios and the network.”

While American Horror Story explores all-new storylines each year, covering narratives involving cults, witches, and circuses, Scream Queens explored a serial killer premise with heavy doses of humor, depicting a murderer eradicating students on a college campus. The series was cancelled back in 2017, due in large part to its struggle to find a live audience. Delayed viewings numbers were much stronger and the series earned heavy amounts of social media buzz, which has only grown stronger in recent years with the show being made available on Hulu.

Speculation about a new series emerged earlier this year, when Murphy posted on Instagram, “So many people recently have been asking me about rebooting or continuing SCREAM QUEENS (RIP, taken too soon). Emma, Billie, Lea and I have mused on it, but question: should it be a six episode limited? A catch up movie? Who should I bring back? Would love your thoughts. So many questions….”

