The Addams Family 2 Celebrates Family Vacation With All-New Postcards (Exclusive)

In 2019's The Addams Family, the creepy and kooky characters were confronted by an unexpected force invading their community, but in the upcoming The Addams Family 2, the beloved characters will be hitting the road in hopes of growing closer as a family, with the film celebrating the concept by releasing an all-new series of postcards from the family members. While some families might be disappointed that summer has come to an end, things are only heating up for the spooky family, as they really come alive when they head towards the spooky season. The Addams Family 2 hits theaters and Premium VOD on October 1st.

In the new film, "Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all-new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with 'scream time.' To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?"

Check out the exclusive postcards below and see The Addams Family 2 in theaters and on Premium VOD on October 1st.