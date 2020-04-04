What to Watch on Hulu: Alice Cooper Recommends Best Horror Movies

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, people all around the world are staying home in the hopes of preventing further spread of COVID-19. For a lot of people, that means they have a little more time than usual to sit down and enjoy a good Hulu binge, and if you’re looking for some suggestions of horror films to watch on the streaming platform while you stay at home to flatten the curve, well, legendary rock star Alice Cooper has some suggestions for you.

Cooper recently posted to his Instagram account a list of his “Quarantine Horror Binge” of films to watch on Hulu while staying home. The list covers a wide range of types of horror, offering up some more contemporary favorites, such as A Quiet Place and Get Out, as well as some classics, such as Psycho.

It’s worth noting that some of the selections require additional add-ons to the basic Hulu subscription and there are a couple specific suggestions that weren’t available themselves, but other projects in the same franchise were. Still, it’s a solid list of suggestions if you’re looking for a little bit of a scare while you stay safely at home.

Read on for Alice Cooper’s Hulu horror binge selections.

A Quiet Place

“If they hear you, they hunt you. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, Evelyn and Lee are determined to find a way to protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back.”

A Quiet Place stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. Krasinski also directs the hit 2018 film.

28 Days Later

“A group of misguided animal rights activists free a caged chimp infected with the “Rage” virus from a medical research lab. When London bike courier Jim (Cillian Murphy) wakes up from a coma a month after, he finds his city all but deserted. On the run from the zombie-like victims of the Rage, Jim stumbles upon a group of survivors, including Selena (Naomie Harris) and cab driver Frank (Brendan Gleeson), and joins them on a perilous journey to what he hopes will be safety.”

Friday the 13th Part IV: Jason Lives

This one is a little bit odd. The film doesn’t actually appear to currently be available on Hulu, but it’s still a worthy horror watch wherever you can find it. You can check out the synopsis below.

“Years ago, Tommy Jarvis (Thom Mathews) killed infamous hockey-masked murderer Jason Voorhees (C.J. Graham), and the intensity of the experience has landed him in a mental institution. To end his torment and achieve a level of closure, Tommy escapes from the hospital and heads to the graveyard where Jason is buried, intending to dig up the body and cremate it. But, before this total annihilation can occur, a freak electrical accident resurrects Jason from the dead, and the terror begins anew.”

The Descent

“A year after a severe emotional trauma, Sarah (Shauna Macdonald) goes to North Carolina to spend some time exploring caves with her friends; after descending underground, the women find strange cave paintings and evidence of an earlier expedition, then learn they are not alone: Underground predators inhabit the crevasses, and they have a taste for human flesh.”

Get Out

Jordan Peele’s smash hit 2017 directorial debut, Get Out doens’t actually appear to be available on Hulu (or Netflix) but it’s still an excellent choice for a horror binge. Check out the synopsis below.

“Now that Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy and Dean. At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he never could have imagined.”

The Purge

Directed by James DeMonaco, 2013’s The Purge is available with the STARZ add-on. You can check out the synopsis below.

“In an America ravaged by crime and overcrowded prisons, the government sanctions an annual 12-hour period during which all criminal activity — including murder — is legal. James Sandin (Ethan Hawke) and his family face the ultimate test when an intruder drags the vicious outside world into their home. James, Mary (Lena Headey) and their two children struggle to survive the night while trying not to turn into monsters like the ones they are striving to avoid.”

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

There are a variety of Texas Chainsaw Massacre-related offerings on Hulu, though most require the STARZ add-on. One that does not is 2013’s Texas Chainsaw, the direct sequel to 1974’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, starring Alexandra Daddario, Scott Eastwood, Trey Zongz, and Dan Yeager. You can check out the synopsis for that film below.

“A young woman learns that she has inherited a Texas estate from a grandmother she never knew she had. But her newfound wealth comes at a price as she stumbles upon a horror that awaits her in the mansion’s dank cellars.”

Evil Dead

The actual 2013 Evil Dead film isn’t actually available on Hulu. 1993’s Army of Darkness is, as is the Ash vs Evil Dead television series that ran for three seasons between 2015 and 2018. We’re not sure which one Cooper meant to recommend, but both Army of Darkness and Ash vs Evil Dead fit in nicely on this list. Both do require the STARZ add-on. You can check out the Ash vs Evil Dead synopsis below.

“Ash is baaaack! Bruce Campbell reprises his “Evil Dead” film role as heroic, chainsaw-handed monster fighter Ash Williams, now an aging lothario who has successfully avoided responsibility, maturity and heinous villains for the past 30 years. Constantly peering over his shoulder, Ash somehow knew that the Evil Dead would return for him. That day arrives when Ash commits an act of carelessness, unleashing a Deadite plague that threatens to destroy mankind. Co-starring in the half-hour series are Lucy Lawless as mysterious Ruby; Ray Santiago as Ash’s loyal sidekick, Pablo Simon Bolivar; and Dana DeLorenzo as moody wild child Kelly Maxwell.”

World War Z

2013’s World War Z might feel a little close to home given that it involves a lethal viral pandemic, but the Brad Pitt-starring film offers just the right balance of horror and hope to make it a worthy watch. Requires the Live TV add-on.

“When former U.N. investigator Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) and his family get stuck in urban gridlock, he senses that it’s no ordinary traffic jam. His suspicions are confirmed when, suddenly, the city erupts into chaos. A lethal virus, spread through a single bite, is turning healthy people into something vicious, unthinking and feral. As the pandemic threatens to consume humanity, Gerry leads a worldwide search to find the source of the infection and, with luck, a way to halt its spread.”

Children of the Corn

“A young couple (Linda Hamilton, Terminator 2, and Peter Horton, thirtysomething) find themselves stranded in the rural town of Gatlin, Neb., where they encounter a mysterious religious sect of children. But nowhere in town are there any adults. The horror grows to a blood-curdling climax as the two new visitors learn the horrifying secret behind the prospering corn fields. Based on the classic short story by Stephen King, CHILDREN OF THE CORN is a longtime horror favorite that has spawned six sequels and many imitations. See how it all started.”

Night of the Living Dead

Directed by George A. Romero, 1968’s Night of the Living Dead follows the story of seven people trapped in a rural farmhouse in western Pennsylvania which is under assault by an ever-growing group of cannabilistic undead who have risenfrom the grave due to radiationfroma fallen sattelite.

A Live TV add-on is required to watch on Hulu.

The Omen

Both the 1976 version and the 2006 version of The Omen are available on Hulu (with the STARZ add-on. You can check out the synopsis of the 1976 version below.

“American diplomat Robert (Gregory Peck) adopts Damien (Harvey Stephens) when his wife, Katherine (Lee Remick), delivers a stillborn child. After Damien’s first nanny hangs herself, Father Brennan (Patrick Troughton) warns Robert that Damien will kill Katherine’s unborn child. Shortly thereafter, Brennan dies and Katherine miscarries when Damien pushes her off a balcony. As more people around Damien die, Robert investigates Damien’s background and realizes his adopted son may be the Antichrist.”

Psycho

There are a variety of Psycho films on Hulu, including Psycho 2, Psycho 3, and Psycho 4 as well as 1998’s Psycho from director Gus Van Sant starring Vince Vaughn, Julianne Moore, Viggo Mortensen, William H. Macy and Hanne Heche. The film is a remake of the 1960 film of the same name, but fans wanting to watch this film (and the other Psycho films on Hulu) will also need to subscribe to the STARZ add-on in order to do so.

“Hoping for a fresh start with her broke boyfriend, Marion (Anne Heche) steals a huge sum from her boss and skips town, eventually stopping at a remote motel. There, she’s served by the intensely awkward yet docile Norman Bates (Vince Vaughn), whom she often hears arguing with his domineering mother. But later that night, Marion is brutally slain, and Norman finds and hides the body. When a detective and Marion’s sister visit the motel to investigate, they uncover shocking truths.”