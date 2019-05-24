Michael Fassbender Would Love to Return For Alien: Covenant Sequel

In addition to earning critical acclaim for a number of performances, Michael Fassbender has also been a major component of multiple film franchises. The actor concludes his journey portraying Magneto in the X-Men franchise, as X-Men: Dark Phoenix comes to a close, leaving audiences to wonder who could take over the role with Disney now able to incorporate the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fassbender also starred in two chapters in the Alien franchise, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, though the R-rated nature of that franchise leaves many to wonder how it will continue under the Disney umbrella. The actor revealed that, regardless of its potential future, he would happily reprise his role.

“I’d love to, I just absolutely love working with [director] Ridley [Scott], and it was a real moment for me, when I stepped on the set on Prometheus, I got to work with him,” Fassbender shared with Bad Taste when asked if he’d like to reprise his role from the Alien films. “I love the character, it’s a lot of fun. I’d definitely enjoy it.”

While Fassbender might be excited to reprise his role, the outlook for the series isn’t entirely hopeful. Fans were excited for Prometheus, which marked Scott’s first return to the series since the 1979 original, with recent films in the franchise stagnating fan interest. While it was billed as a prequel to Prometheus, the film focused more on the horrors of artificial intelligence than the iconic xenomorph, which was only briefly hinted at in the film’s finale.

Prometheus might not have been the film fans were expecting, but it was enough of a success to earn the sequel Alien: Covenant. That film leaned more heavily into the familiar monster, yet still continued the themes of A.I. that were introduced in the previous film. Covenant also fell short of critical and financial expectations, putting the future of the franchise in jeopardy.

Complicating matters further is the purchase of Alien by Disney, a company that isn’t known for offering audiences anything more adult-oriented than PG-13 fare. Reports have emerged that, with Disney also gaining control over Hulu, that the franchise could be continued in the form of TV series for the streaming platform as it wouldn’t need to incorporate Disney branding and could have the freedom to deliver more mature subject matter.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7th.

