AMC Teases Release Window for Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Series

AMC's Anne Rice universe will kick off in October with the debut of Interview With the Vampire, but that's not the only story from the prolific writer's world headed to screen with the network. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is also coming to life and now, fans have an idea of when they can expect the eight-episode series to debut on AMC+. During the network's panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Tour on Wednesday, it was revealed that Mayfair Witches would be arriving closely behind the debut of Interview — specifically early 2023.

During the show's portion of the panel, it was revealed that production on Season 1 Mayfair Witches, which is currently underway in New Orleans, will wrap up at the end of August. Executive produce Mark Johnson also teased that there will be some Easter Eggs and nods between Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire, but that the two series will ultimately be their own shows and own entities, at least for the first season. President of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks Dan McDermott has previously teased that there are unofficial plans for a full, interconnected Anne Rice universe in the future as the network acquired the rights to 18 of Rice's books in 2020.

Based on Rice's trilogy Lives of the Mayfair's Witches, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches centers around Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a brilliant neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Written by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, the series also stars Harry Hamlin, Annabeth Gish, Tongayi Chirisa, Beth Grant, Jen Richards, and Jack Huston.

"2022 will be the biggest year for original programming in the history of our company, and we are literally over the moon that it will now include the first two series in an expanding Anne Rice universe built around stories and characters that have captivated millions of fans around the world," McDermott said in a statement last year. "We are also extremely fortunate to have such talented storytellers as Esta and Michelle guiding this adaptation, which will follow the first season of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire late next year."

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is expected to debut on AMC+ in early 2023.