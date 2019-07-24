Ameri-Scares TV Series Being Developed by Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie’s breakout role came in 2012’s The Wolf of Wall Street, which was the first of many acclaimed performances. The actress continued her success with films like Suicide Squad, I, Tonya, and Mary Queen of Scots, but has also founded the production company LuckyChap Entertainment, allowing her to expand her abilities even further. With series like American Horror Story and Stranger Things dominating the small screen, Robbie’s company is going to move forward with a horror series of their own, adapting Elizabeth Massie’s book series America-Scares for the small screen, per Deadline. The project aims to debut on either a streaming service or a traditional network.

The outlet describes the series as a “family-friendly horror anthology with a road-trip spirit: Every episode would take place in a different state and center on notorious local legends or spooky historical events.”

“With Ameri-Scares we saw the perfect opportunity for us to delve into the horror space, and tell the kind of unique and scary stories we used to tell each other around the campfire or at sleepovers as kids,” Robbie and LuckyChap revealed in a statement. “We’re excited to team with our partners at Assemble and Warner Horizon to bring Elizabeth Massie’s cross-country series of thrilling mysteries and haunting folk stories to life.”

Massie debuted the first entry in the Ameri-Scares series in 2013, going on to chronicle the local legends of California, New York, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Maryland, while Steven Mark Rainey contributed novellas focusing on Michigan and West Virginia.

“As fans of horror fiction that appeals to both teens and adults alike, we knew as soon as we read Ameri-Scares that Elizabeth had created something very special and of-the-moment,” Brendan Deneen, Assemble’s president of Literary an IP Development, revealed. “We’re thrilled to be working with LuckyChap and Warner Horizon on this spooky new series.”

This is only the latest family-friendly horror project to be moving forward, as a number of both movie and TV projects have delivered spooky stories that walk the line between young and adult audiences. Hitting theaters next month is an adaptation the book series Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark while October will see the debut of an Are You Afraid of the Dark? miniseries, inspired by the ’90s Nickelodeon series.

Stay tuned for details on Ameri-Scares.

