American Horror Stories Gets Creepy New Teaser

We're exactly one month away from the series premiere of American Horror Stories, the upcoming spinoff series of the hit FX Networks drama, and the first teaser for the show has finally arrived. Though offering little by way of context or imagery from the limited series' episodes, it does have a tease for the self-contained nature of the series in the form of its logo. As you can see in the player below the "Stories" part of the title transforms its letters throughout the video (not unlike Marvel's Loki which does the same in its opening credits) including a snake for one "S," a collection of skulls for the "E," and torture weapons for the "R." See it for yourself below!

American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode rather than an extended narrative across the full season. The series will debut the first two of its seven episodes on Thursday, July 15 exclusively on FX on Hulu rather than traditional cable. After its conclusion, American Horror Story: Double Feature, the 10th installment of the hit series will premiere on Wednesday, August 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and streaming the next day via FX on Hulu. Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk executive produce alongside Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto.

Not much is actually known about the cast or content of the show, except for its singular episodic nature. Previous reports have indicated that the new series self-contained episodes could potentially focuse on various myths and legends, which the teaser could be alluding to with its imagery.

More horror than you can handle. American Horror Stories premieres July 15 exclusively on #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/Z07E61s0WR — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) June 15, 2021

The series will also see American Horror Story favorite Sarah Paulson direct one of the episodes of the spinoff, but it's unclear if she'll also appear in front of the camera.

"We are doing 16 one-hour standalone episodes delving into horror myths, legends, and lore," Ryan Murphy previously tweeted about the show. "Many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow.…”

2021 will be chock full of American Horror Story goodness though as the seven episodes of the spinoff will air over the summer with season two, American Horror Story: Double Feature, being described as having two seasons worth of story spread across its 10 episode run.