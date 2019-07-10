Pose Star Angelica Ross Joins American Horror Story: 1984

We’re just a few months away from American Horror Story returning for its ninth season and while we still don’t know a lot about the upcoming season, subtitled 1984, series co-creator Ryan Murphy made a major casting announcement on Wednesday revealing that Pose star Angelica Ross will appear in 1984 in what he called an “unforgettable” role.

Murphy made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a photo of Ross in her role on Pose, praising her for her performance as Candy Abundance Ferocity and then slipped in that she will be making the leap to American Horror Story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Last night’s episode of Pose required us all to dig deep — @janetmock as writer, myself as writer and director, but most of all our incredible leading ladies. I must applaud @angelicaross for her dour de force of a performance as Candy Abundance Ferocity. It has been a gift to watch her blossom as a true star and undeniable talent. Though she will always be our Candy, and our show suffers this incredible loss, I am elated that the world will get much more Angelica. She is joining the American Horror Story family in another unforgettable role. Congratulations Angelica for making history, leaping from #PoseFX to #AHS1984. Welcome to the #AHS family!” Murphy wrote.

Ross herself took to social media to celebrate her casting, specifically noting the history she is making as the first trans actor to land two series regular roles on television.

“I am ELATED to make history as the first trans actor to secure 2 series regular roles, leaping from #PoseFX to #AHS1984!” Ross wrote. “Thank you @mrrpmurphy for the gift of playing Candy and creating my newest role on American Horror Story! I’m so grateful and excited to join the @ahsfx family!!!”

Ross first debuted on Caitlyn Jenner’s E! reality series, I Am Cait in 2015 and her acting career kicked off in 2016 in the web series Her Story about trans women living in Los Angeles. She also had appearances on Claws, Doubt, and Transparent before landing the role of Candy on Pose.

This latest casting news comes just a few days after news that American Horror Story series regular Sarah Paulson will not be returning in a starring role in 1984. It’s unclear at this time if Paulson will have any role in the new season, though it’s thought that she could have a cameo at some point. Paulson joins series favorites Billy Eichner and Evan Peters in not returning for 1984 while Ross now marks the third official cast member named for 1984. She joins Emma Roberts and newcomer Gus Kenworthy who were previously announced.

American Horror Story: 1984 is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 18th on FX.