Everything We Know About American Horror Story: 1984 So Far

For fans of FX‘s horror anthology series American Horror Story it feels like a long time since Antichrist Michael Langdon ended the world only for the Coven witches to take extraordinary measures to reverse it in last fall’s Apocalypse. Fortunately, though, a new season is on the horizon. FX announced Monday that the ninth season of the popular series, entitled American Horror Story: 1984, is set to debut in September and bring an ’80s horror vibe with it.

Beyond that premiere date, title, and the ’80s horror vibe of the season’s first teaser, however, little else is known about the upcoming season. Like most seasons of the Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk created series, details are few and far between and that’s particularly true for 1984. We don’t even much about the cast for the season, leaving fans to wonder how many of the series familiar faces — actors who have appeared in multiple installments of the series — will be coming back.

Even with the limited information about 1984 there are quite a few things we do already know about the season. It’s just enough to whet the appetite for American Horror Story‘s unique brand of strange, twisted, gory, and thought-provoking tales as well as open up plenty of opportunities for fan theories, speculation and more. As we wait for more information about American Horror Story: 1984 to emerge, here’s everything we already know about the season.

Some familiar faces will not be returning

One of American Horror Story‘s hallmarks is that several of the series’ actors appear across multiple seasons. For 1984, though, some of those familiar faces won’t be returning. Evan Peters, who has appeared in all eight of the previous seasons — and even played four different characters in Apocalypse — previously indicated that he would not be appearing in 1984, noting that he needed to step away from the series due to the toll it was taking on him.

Billy Eichner, who appeared on both Cult and Apocalypse, also noted last month that he would not be appearing in 1984. He posted on Twitter that he can’t do the season, something most fans read to be a matter of scheduling. As for other previous cast members the verdict is still out, though Sarah Paulson has said that she’d love to return.

But we do know 2 members of the cast

In addition to the people we won’t be seeing on 1984 we do know the two that we will. It was revealed earlier this year that Emma Roberts would be returning to the series, joined by Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy who is set to play her character’s boyfriend. Thus far, they are the only two officially named members of the 1984 cast.

The ’80s horror/slasher vibe

Despite the lack of casting information we do know that the season will have an ’80s horror/slasher vibe. Back in April when announcing the season’s title, Murphy released a teaser reminiscent of classic ’80s horror genre films which was exciting enough, but then executive producer Tim Minear went a little further, claiming in an interview that the season will be a “treat” for fans of the genre.

“I will tell you nothing, except that I think it’s awesome,” Minear said. “I think it’s gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And that if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat.”

Filming is (apparently) underway

With the seasons set to premiere in September it’s a safe bet that filming is underway on 1984 and that lines up with something we reported back in February. At the time, a Production Weekly notice indicated that 1984 would start filming in June. Then, earlier this month, Kenworthy shared to his Instagram Stories a sneak peek of his first script for the series. Kenworthy was careful not to reveal anything on the script that might contain spoilers, but if he had script in hand filming was sure to follow.

Don’t expect it to be a follow-up to Apocalypse

Last year’s Apocalypse not only wasn’t just the long-awaited crossover between the first season Murder House and Coven. It also sort of reset the American Horror Story universe, tying together various threads from previous seasons and setting the world on a new collision course with evil. However, don’t expect 1984 to be a follow up to Apocalypse. Murphy told Entertainment Weekly last year that while we will see the Coven witches again, it won’t be in Season 9.

It’s not the final season of the series

And speaking of future seasons of American Horror Story, 1984 isn’t the last. The series was renewed for a tenth season last August. Season 10 of American Horror Story is set to debut in 2020 and there’s always room for the series to receive even more renewals from there.

The premiere date

Perhaps the biggest thing we currently know about American Horror Story: 1984 is its release date. On Monday, FX announced that the series would make its premiere on Wednesday, September 18 at 10 p.m. ET.

Are you excited for American Horror Story: 1984? What would you like to see in the upcoming season? Let us know in the comments below.