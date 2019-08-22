Romance is Dead in New American Horror Story: 1984 Teaser

American Horror Story may be headed to camp in the upcoming ninth season of the FX series, entitled 1984, but Camp Redwood is going to be a far cry from an enriching summer getaway. No, Camp Redwood is set to be summer camp from hell and in the latest teaser for the horror anthology season, not even camp romance is safe from the mysterious killer.

On Tuesday, FX released the new “Skinny Dipping” teaser. You can check out the video above. In the teaser, two campers decide to take a dip in Camp Redwood’s lake, but romance is decidedly dead in the water when the killer shows up. As has been the case with previous teasers, this one doesn’t feature cast of the upcoming season, but has no shortage of ’80s slasher vibes as it channels such classic horror films as Friday the 13th. It’s likely just the beginning of the vintage vibes, at least according to executive producer Tim Minear. He previously said that fans will be in for a treat if they happen to be fans of ’80s horror.

“I will tell you nothing, except that I think it’s awesome,” executive producer Tim Minear said back in May. “I think it’s gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And that if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat.”

They’re also in for a treat when it comes to the look and feel of the season as well. Series creator Ryan Murphy shared the official casting announcement in video from last month, featuring 1984‘s cast in their full ’80s costumes, though one popular fan theory has suggested that American Horror Story: 1984 may not actually take place in 1984 but, instead will be a story-within-a-story set up of sorts.

American Horror Story: 1984, featuring Emma Roberts, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, John Carroll Lynch, and Billie Lourd, Matthew Morrison, Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton, and Gus Kenworth, will premiere on Wednesday, September 18th on FX.

