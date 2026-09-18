4 Resident Evil Easter Eggs to Look For in the New Movie, Including a Moment Directly From the Games

Zach Cregger‘s Resident Evil was revealed to the world a couple of years ago, with fans ready for a new take on the beloved Capcom video game after years of adaptations that took a different approach. Eventually, though, it became clear that the Barbarian and Weapons director was trying yet another take on the material that was different. Rather than bringing any specific storyline from the games to life or making sure that a beloved character was at the center, Cregger intended to make an original movie that was set in the world of Resident Evil and felt like playing the game rather than actually adapting one of the games.

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A pervasive complaint about this idea was that it was “making a different movie and then calling it Resident Evil,” but what’s clear from the movie itself is that Cregger’s take is spot on. Not only did the director bring the games to life in a way that no other movie has been able to, but he also made sure to pay homage to the franchise that inspired it all. Though there aren’t that many Easter eggs to be found in Cregger’s Resident Evil, there are still plenty to keep your eyes peeled for, including one that feels like an enemy from the game has fully come to life on screen. Spoilers follow.

4) Franchise Staples

Even if the new Resident Evil movie isn’t faithfully bringing a specific game’s storyline or even including a character from the titles, that doesn’t mean it’s without the specific details and elements that gamers are familiar with. Throughout the movie are little Easter eggs that can be found that are pulled directly from the Resident Evil games; here’s where you can spot them:

Green Herbs – The plant that gamers use to recover their health across all the Resident Evil games can be spotted two times at least, once in the farmhouse when Bryan is making a phone call and again in the mountain tunnel inside a car.

Medspray – The other health recovery item from the games can be spotted in the barn when Bryan makes his big escape from the dog.

Typewriter – The iconic save point from the games has a pretty tough-to-miss cameo, with Bryan spotting it as he explores the farmhouse.

Shotgun shell box – While looking through the house for shotgun shells, the box Bryan finds is the exact one from Resident Evil 4 that features a bear on it.

Padlocks – A major hurdle across the movie is Bryan encountering unbreakable padlocks, something fans will note though is some have specific symbols on them with a corresponding key to locate, a direct homage to this type of puzzle from the games.

3) The POV shots

Video game movies have previously attempted to deliver a POV shot that puts the audience in the same view that the game itself is famous for, with the 2005 Doom movie perhaps being the most famous. Cregger’s film not only reworks this visual motif, using first-person elements that harken to the more recent Resident Evil games and show Bryan’s gun at the center of the frame, but the director also utilized video game POV another way.

Resident Evil games may have some first-person titles to them, but for the most part the series is a third-person experience. Cregger pulls off a trick early on and throughout the movie that calls to this style by positioning the camera behind Bryan’s shoulders. Even the opening shot of the movie, as he walks through a hospital entrance, feels especially designed to feel like the third-person camera of the games. You’ll spot it throughout the movie, in both first and third person.

2) Zach Cregger’s cameo

With three movies now under his belt, fans may be expecting at least some kind of surprise appearance by writer/director Zach Cregger. Having previously appeared in his movie Barbarian as a voice on a phone, the filmmaker makes the same kind of appearance in Resident Evil.

After Bryan has a really cathartic and personal moment in the parking garage of the Raccoon City hospital, a voice on an intercom nearby makes contact with him. Those who know Cregger’s voice can peg it immediately, but he chats with Bryan enough that it becomes clear this is the director’s surprise appearance in his movie (even if he’s not among the Umbrella scientists found later in the movie).

Fans perhaps expecting that Justin Long might also make a cameo might be a little disappointed. After starring in Cregger’s Barbarian, Long also appeared in Weapons for a brief moment as well (sharing a scene with Cregger’s wife, Sara Paxton) but doesn’t make a return for Resident Evil.

1) Parasites

Even though Cregger has made it clear that his film isn’t adapting any specific storyline from the Resident Evil franchise, there’s something about the monsters in the film that seem ripped directly from the source material, and not just the regular zombies. Cregger has previously confirmed that his favorite game in the franchise is Resident Evil 4, and it’s easy to see it in the movie.

After Bryan encounters the two zombies in and around the farmhouse area and seemingly kills both of them, he gets a surprise when these parasitic tentacles begin to make their way out of the open wounds. Though not exactly the same as the Las Plagas from Resident Evil 4, which would sprout from the blown-open heads of the infected, they’re remarkably close. Beyond the franchise Easter eggs that appear in the movie and the general tone and style being like the games, the inclusion of these parasitic monsters is one of the areas that Resident Evil skews closest to the games.