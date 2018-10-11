‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’: Stevie Nicks Returns in “Boy Wonder”

American Horror Story: Apocalypse fans got their eagerly-anticipated crossover with the Coven witches last week, and tonight the FX horror anthology series brought another fan-favorite into the end of the world — Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, “Boy Wonder”, below.

After Cordelia modifies the final test of the Seven Wonders so that Michael has to retrieve Misty Day (Lilly Rabe) instead of simply performing the normal Descensum, the ressurected Misty reveals to Cordelia what she already suspected — something is off with Michael. Turns out that Cordelia suspected that and had him retrieve Misty to guage how powerful he is so they would know what they were fighting.

Misty says that she is unable to fight because of the time she spent in Hell leaving her broken and with lost footing. Cordelia tells her she has done enough and now she needs to heal. How will Misty heal? Enter Stevie Nicks, the White Witch. Stevie arrives at the Hawthorne School and begins singing “Gypsy” much to Misty’s tear-filled emotional delight.

Nicks’ return to American Horror Story itself isn’t a surprise. She was among many returning actors announced for Apocalypse prior to the season’s debut and showrunner Ryan Murphy shared a set photo back in August featuring Nicks along with other Coven co-stars Frances Conroy, Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Lily Rabe, Gabourey Sidibe, and Taissa Farmiga. Murphy also teased Nicks’ appearance tonight in a post earlier today declaring “she returns tonight”.

Nicks first appeared on American Horror Story: Coven in the episode “The Magical Delights of Stevie Nicks” in which she played a fictional version of herself that soon became dubbed the White Witch on the series. She also appeared in the episode “The Seven Wonders”, performing her 1987 Fleetwood Mac song “Seven Wonders”, which also happens to be the name of the test a witch must perform in order to become Supreme.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.