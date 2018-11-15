‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’: Timothy and Emily’s Role Explained

American Horror Story: Apocalypse put a lot of characters in play over the course of its ten episode run, but of the various faces fans saw in and out of Outpost 3 there are two that have left fans a little confused — until now.

MAJOR spoilers for the season finale of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, “Apocalypse Then” below.

Timothy (Kyle Allen) and Emily (Ash Santos) were two of Outpost 3’s most unlikely and unwilling inhabitants when Apocalypse began. Timothy was taken from his family against his will moments before the bombs fell while Emily was taken from jail, both of them important because of their supposedly “perfect” DNA. Fans had huge hopes and ideas for the characters, especially with all of the Adam and Eve imagery that surrounded their story, but their lives were cut short early on: they died thanks to the poisoned apples in “Forbidden Fruit”.

It turns out they are, in fact, a sort of Adam and Eve — just not in the good way. When Michael is defeated a new Antichrist had to come to take his place just as many theorized. In this case, that’s where Timothy and Emily’s “perfect” DNA came into play. The pair have a meet cute at the coffee shop Emily is protesting, end up falling in love and having a son themselves and that little boy has a curious likeness to little Michael. No, he doesn’t look like him. He just has the same proclivity for murdering babysitters.

The fact that Michael ends up being a failed Antichrist and that the child of Timothy and Emily are the parents of the “real” one fulfills both Cody Fern’s comment that he doesn’t think Michael is truly evil and a theory that made the rounds ahead of the finale that the Antichrist was hiding in plain sight. Technically, he’s been there from the beginning albeit just not conceived yet. One could even argue that maybe this new baby Antichrist had already been conceived. After all, Timothy and Emily did violate Venable’s no sex rule. Maybe that’s part of why Michael manipulated the situation so that Venable would poison everyone in “Forbidden Fruit”. That would be a very Michael thing to do: eliminate any threat to him getting his father’s approval or standing in his way when it came to getting revenge on the witches

