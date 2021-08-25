American Horror Story: Double Feature Part 1 Character Posters Released

American Horror Story returns Wednesday night with the much-anticipated tenth season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's horror anthology series and now, ahead of the season premiere, FX has released new character posters for the first part of American Horror Story: Double Feature titled "Red Tide". The posters are not only giving fans the who's who of the series' expansive cast but also sets the vibe for the season which is described as "a collision of terror like you've never seen".

American Horror Story: Double Feature will be unique within the overall American Horror Story universe as the season will feature two separate stories, one by the sea and one by the sand, and "Red Tide" kicks us off with the "by the sea" portion of things and will see a struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they're settled in, the town's true residents begin to make themselves known.

Double Feature's cast includes Denis O'Hare, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Macaulay Culkin, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Leslie Grossman, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and more.

Read on to see the new character posters for American Horror Story: Double Feature, Feature One: "Red Tide" below.

American Horror Story: Double Feature airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on The CW.