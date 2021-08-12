American Horror Story: Angelica Ross Teases Her "Double Feature" Character

✖

American Horror Story: Double Feature is almost here with the tenth season of the horror anthology series set to debut on FX on August 25th. As is often the case with the long-running series, there isn't a lot known about the upcoming season except for casting and a general idea of setting — and in this case, an interesting formatting change with Double Feature being just that, a season that features two stories. Now, however, Angelica Ross is opening up about her role in Double Feature, describing her character as "a wild roller coaster ride" to play.

Speaking with Windy City Times, Ross, who made her American Horror Story debut with American Horror Story: 1984 and previously starred in series co-creator Ryan Murphy's Pose, teased her role as The Chemist for fans, talking about being thankful to Murphy for giving her more in-depth storylines.

"I am thankful to be in Ryan Murphy's favor right now," Ross said. "He recognizes my talent to give me more than what I did on Pose. He is giving me more screen time and more in-depth storylines. I can tell all of the writers are writing for me when I open the script. That is a wonderful thing to see."

She continued, "Playing The Chemist was a wild roller coaster ride. I will give you a little scoop. When it comes to the conversation of drugs, trust the chemist. I trust the chemist more than I trust the government or the pharmaceutical industry. Is she perfect? No, but I trust where she is going."

While that doesn't really reveal much about Double Feature, Ross has spoken highly of her character before. She previously described the character as "legendary" and also explained that Murphy is letting her wear her natural hair, something that she said affirms her as a Black woman and will be affirming to other women as well.

"Ryan Murphy requested that I wear my natural hair," Ross previously told Entertainment Weekly. "That's why I feel the most beautiful in this role. They are doing things with my natural hair that just really affirms me as a Black woman and I think is going to affirm other Black women who watch the show that see other characters who don't wear wigs and who wear natural hair textures — and short hair at that. I think it's going to be beautiful and I can't wait for the audience to see it."

American Horror Story: Double Feature will feature two stories, one called "Red Tide" and one called "Death Valley", fitting in with what Murphy has previously described as one "by the sea" and one "by the sand". The logline for the season teases that the stories will come together at some point, stating "A collision of terror like you've never seen."

In addition to Ross, the cast of Double Feature will feature a mix of both new faces and returning franchise stars including Denis O'Hare, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Macaulay Culkin, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Neal McDonough.

American Horror Story: Double Feature premieres on FX on August 25th.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images