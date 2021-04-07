American Horror Story Creator Teases the Top Four Fan-Requested Stories for Franchise's Future

✖

Earlier this month, American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy asked fans about what storylines they'd like to see explored in the future, presenting six potential narratives, with Murphy revealing the four that have gotten the most votes. Murphy didn't explain what he might be doing with these suggestions, whether they could be part of an upcoming season of the series or potentially being explored in spinoff adventures, but seeing that the filmmaker is interested in knowing what his fans are most interested in will likely excite audiences, knowing that they could have a potential impact on future events in the frightening franchise.

Taking to Twitter, Murphy confirmed that Aliens, Bloody Mary, Sirens, and Plague were the stories that earned the most votes via hashtags on social media. This means that X-Mas Horror and Piggy Man are out of the running.

As Murphy has proven in his series, no matter how familiar a fan might be with the franchise, he still manages to offer plenty of surprises, with the upcoming spinoff American Horror Stories and Season 10, "Double Feature," set to break new ground for the format.

Murphy revealed the concept for the new season in March, following months of hints and teases for what the latest installment would explore. Given that these teases offered clues of seemingly disconnected concepts, it all made sense when Murphy confirmed that the new season would explore two different narratives, as opposed to following the established formula of each season exploring one concept.

Season 10 of American Horror Story will see the returns of longtime stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates, with this new story also featuring Macaulay Culkin, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

Despite knowing that the new season will explore two different stories, star Wittrock previously admitted that fans will likely still be taken by surprise, which makes for such a rewarding experience as a performer.

"What's fun about this show is that no two things are ever the same," the actor noted to Entertainment Weekly. "It's like, 'Do you wanna come in and do this single episode or do you wanna come in and be the lead of this season?' 'Do you wanna come be a crazy psycho killer?' 'Do you wanna come in and be this relatively normal dad?' You just never know what you're gonna get."

Stay tuned for details on the future of American Horror Story.