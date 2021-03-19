American Horror Story Season 10 Title Revealed

✖

After what feels like a year of hints and teases, American Horror Story Season 10 has finally revealed its title for the unsettling adventure to be "Double Feature." Creator of the series Ryan Murphy confirmed the news on Twitter, while revealing that this season will feature two different stories, as opposed to the one narrative, as structure adopted by all previous seasons. This also confirms why his teases for the new season have hinted at distinctly different concepts. Given that American Horror Story is confirmed to run through Season 13 and has already had a spinoff series ordered, we can surely expect years more speculation about the horrors Murphy has in store for audiences.

Season 10 of American Horror Story will see the returns of longtime stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates, with this new story also featuring Macaulay Culkin, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

Over the past decade, the series has tackled all sorts of subject matter, from haunted hotels to carnival performers to an '80s-themed summer-camp slasher, with one star teasing just how different Season 10 will be, not only in its narrative, but also in its tone.

"I think this is OK to say, I think the suspense in this and the tight, constrained nature of the story is different than other seasons," Wittrock revealed to Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. "I was really interested in trying to mount the pressure in the right way, if that makes sense."

He added, "It is different in tone than a lot of the other seasons."

Despite each season of the series having some tonal connections to one another in regards to its humor and horror, each narrative arc will resonate differently with every viewer. Not only is this an appeal for fans, but Wittrock expressed how this makes it exciting for a performer.

"What's fun about this show is that no two things are ever the same," the actor noted. "It's like, 'Do you wanna come in and do this single episode or do you wanna come in and be the lead of this season?' 'Do you wanna come be a crazy psycho killer?' 'Do you wanna come in and be this relatively normal dad?' You just never know what you're gonna get."

Stay tuned for details on Season 10 of American Horror Story.

