‘American Horror Story’ Renewed for Season 10

FX isn’t just bringing American Horror Story back for seasons 8 and 9 – the network has also renewed the series for season 10!

A new report states that FX has revealed that it has already given American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy the go-ahead for season 10 – why? Because he requested it. As FX Networks CEO John Landgraf revealed to Deadline: “He asked for a 10th season of American Horror Story which we were happy to give to him.“

It’s still unclear if AHS season 10 would be the finale for the series, as Landgraf was somewhat non-committal on that answer:

“I don’t know. A lot of that comes down to Ryan and whether he still feels inspired about it. I think the eighth cycle, which is currently in production, is awesome and crazy, and I think the fans will really like it. Part of what’s cool About American Horror Story is its anthology nature. So it comes down to whether Ryan and his collaborators like (showrunner) Tim Minear could come up with stories that they are excited about.”

Right now, the series is gearing up for a very pivotal season 8, which has been titled “Apocalypse.” The seasonal storyline will be a major crossover, bringing elements of the “Murder House” and “Coven” seasons together. The new season will feature returning cast members Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Denis O’Hare, Adina Porter, and Dylan McDermott, who has been absent from the series since his lead in season 1, and pivotal season 2 cameo. “Apocalypse” will be the first time that characters from previous seasons will be carried over to the new storyline, which has raised some pretty interesting questions about how the actors may have to portray multiple characters they’ve played in the different seasons, and have them meet onscreen at the same time.

Fans have been trying to piece together whether or not the title of season 8 is a reference to Michael Langdon, the “Demon Baby” born from the unholy union of Vivien Langdon (Connie Britton) and the nefarious Rubber Man (Evan Peters) during the “Murder House” arc of season 1. It’s been revealed that an older version of Michael will be played by Cody Fern in season 8, possibly confirming the long-standing theory that Michael is the Antichrist. If so, it would definitely make sense that the witches of the coven get invovled in Michael’s life, somehow.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on September 12th.

