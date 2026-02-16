The Witcher Remake Report Sheds Light on Release Date

A new report has shed light on the release date of CD Projekt Red’s remake of The Witcher. All the way back in 2022, CD Projekt announced that it was in the process of remaking the original The Witcher game with studio Fool’s Theory. Since the time of its announcement, though, virtually nothing more has been said or shown about the remake, which has led to questions about when it will actually arrive. Now, assuming that a new report is accurate, it seems that we may finally have an answer to this question.

Coming by way of Noble Securities, which is a Polish investment company that often covers CD Projekt and its stock, it was claimed that The Witcher Remake is now set to launch in 2028. This release window was said to have been delayed by a year, which means that CDPR was previously targeting an arrival in 2027. However, Fool’s Theory is said to also be assisting with work on The Witcher 4, which has led to work on The Witcher Remake falling behind.

If this is true, it implies that The Witcher Remake likely won’t be shown off by CD Projekt Red any time soon. While it could tease the remake with a new trailer at some point this year, in all likelihood, we’ll have to keep waiting until next year to get a glimpse of what this reenvisioned version of the inaugural game will look like.

How Does This Impact The Witcher 4?

To hear that The Witcher 4 has become the main priority for Fool’s Theory and CD Projekt Red tells us that the game should launch before The Witcher Remake. Currently, The Witcher 4 hasn’t been given a broad release window of any sort, which makes it hard to know exactly when it will become available. If The Witcher Remake is bound for 2028, though, this could mean that The Witcher 4 will release in 2027.

Assuming that The Witcher 4 is on tap for next year, this means that we’ll surely start to see more of it in the months ahead. Not only could CD Projekt Red confirm this launch window shortly, but it might finally share gameplay footage as well. When and if that happens, we’ll be sure to bring you the news here on ComicBook.

