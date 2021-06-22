American Horror Story Star Sarah Paulson Reveals the Season She Wishes She Had Skipped

✖

The stars of American Horror Story often have so much trust in series creator Ryan Murphy that they return time and time again to star in whatever narrative he has in store for audiences, but according to Sarah Paulson, she ultimately regrets having starred in Season 6, known as "Roanoke," as she failed to connect much with the character she played. Additionally, the timing of the shoot came after earning immense praise for her performance as Marcia Clark in Murphy's The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, with the role in the horror series seemingly failing to live up to her expectations in the wake of such a compelling narrative.

“I just [didn’t] care about this season at all,” Paulson revealed during The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. “I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post having played Marcia and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia.”

The narrative of the season was broken up into two halves, the first serving as a true-crime mockumentary about the unsettling experiences of a couple who moved to the town in North Carolina, while the second half embraced the found-footage format of the terrors encountered by a film crew.

“I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do,” the actor pointed out. “I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do American Horror Story."

She added, “As much as it’s my home and I’ve loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said please let me sit this one out. You know, let me out.”

Interestingly, Murphy did offer Paulson the opportunity to sit out the following season, known as "Cult," but she was too interested in the character she would play that she returned to the series, even after that disappointing experience. She did, however, sit out Season 8, known as "1984," which embraced a summer-camp slasher format that also incorporated some supernatural elements, but is returning for the upcoming Season 10, "Double Feature," which will include two different narratives.

