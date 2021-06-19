Arrow Star Neal McDonough Joins American Horror Story Season 10

✖

Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow alum Neal McDonough is reportedly joining American Horror Story Season 10. According to Deadline, McDonough will play Dwight "Ike" Eisenhower in the season which has been titled American Horror Story: Double Feature, though the report indicates that the character is not President Dwight Eisenhower but rather a character that has the same name. Additional details about the character and McDonough's involvement with the season were not released.

McDonough portrayed the villain Damien Darhk on The CW's Arrow, a character he reprised on DC's Legends of Tomorrow. He's also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dum Dum Dugan in Captain America: The First Avenger and will voice the character again in What If...?

American Horror Story: Double Feature marks a franchise-first for the American Horror Story anthology. Co-creator Ryan Murphy previously confirmed that the season contains two stories, making it more like two seasons airing within one calendar year with "one set by the sea" and one set by the sand. Previously announced cast for Double Feature includes Denis O'Hare, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Macaulay Culkin, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, and more.

Ross recently spoke about Double Feature, describing her character as "legendary".

"I honestly was just super excited to get back to work," Ross told Entertainment Weekly. "Once I started reading the script for the first six episodes, which are the first half of the [Double] Feature... This is my favorite role next to Candy. I will say Candy will probably always forever stay No. 1 until further notices, but my look in this show is definitely my favorite of all looks. I'm just super excited for the fans to see who this next character is, because I think that it's going to be legendary. I gagged at how the story arc ends."

O'Hare also recently teased his character for the upcoming season, noting that his character is "pretty different" than what fans have seen before and has some great costumes as well.

"He is pretty different," O'Hare told Digital Spy. "He's not a main driver of action – because I came in late. And he's definitely got some comic relief aspect, which I love. He's very funny, I think. I have great costumes. I have wonderful costumes. I'm really excited about that. I was shooting a scene with Evan Peters and I just had a couple of great lines. It's a great joy to watch that, during the take, he was cracking up. And I was like, 'I love that.'"

He continued, "I ended up doing four episodes and as I was shooting, the writing, I thought, sort of blossomed a bit. I don't know if they were thinking of me suddenly, but I love the writing I've been doing lately. It's given me a lot more to chew on, in the script."

American Horror Story: Double Feature will debut on Wednesday, August 25. The series has already been renewed for three more seasons.

