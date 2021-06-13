American Horror Story Star Denis O'Hare Teases Season 10 Character

✖

The tenth season of American Horror Story, named Double Feature, will debut on FX on Wednesday, August 25 and when it does, the latest installment of the popular horror anthology series will see the return of a number of fan-favorite actors returning. That includes Denis O'Hare. O'Hare has appeared in five previous seasons of American Horror Story, most recently 2016's Roanoke in which he played Dr. Elias Cunningham/William Van Henderson, but when it comes to his character for the upcoming Double Feature, O'Hare teases that his character is "pretty different" than what fans have seen before and has some great costumes as well.

"He is pretty different," O'Hare told Digital Spy. "He's not a main driver of action – because I came in late. And he's definitely got some comic relief aspect, which I love. He's very funny, I think. I have great costumes. I have wonderful costumes. I'm really excited about that. I was shooting a scene with Evan Peters and I just had a couple of great lines. It's a great joy to watch that, during the take, he was cracking up. And I was like, 'I love that.'"

He continued, "I ended up doing four episodes and as I was shooting, the writing, I thought, sort of blossomed a bit. I don't know if they were thinking of me suddenly, but I love the writing I've been doing lately. It's given me a lot more to chew on, in the script."

American Horror Story: Double Feature will mark a first for the franchise with co-creator Ryan Murphy previously confirming that the season will contain two stories, making it more like to seasons airing within one calendar year. "So double the viewing pleasure," Murphy write previously. "One set by the seas (this cast already announced). A second by the sand (that cast announcement coming.)" Cast for Double Feature includes O'Hare, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Macaulay Culkin, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, and more.

And O'Hare isn't the only American Horror Story excited for their new character. Ross recently described her upcoming Double Feature character as "legendary".

"I honestly was just super excited to get back to work," Ross told Entertainment Weekly. "Once I started reading the script for the first six episodes, which are the first half of the [Double] Feature... This is my favorite role next to Candy. I will say Candy will probably always forever stay No. 1 until further notices, but my look in this show is definitely my favorite of all looks. I'm just super excited for the fans to see who this next character is, because I think that it's going to be legendary. I gagged at how the story arc ends."

American Horror Story: Double Feature will debut on Wednesday, August 25. The series has already been renewed for three more seasons.

