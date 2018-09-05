‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Trailer Offers First Look at Returning Characters

With the eighth season of American Horror Story finally kicking off next week, FX has released the first teaser of the highly-anticipated season, featuring our first looks at a number of returning cast members. Check out the footage above and tune in to the season premiere September 12th on FX.

What makes the upcoming season so exciting is that it will be the first time the series has featured characters returning for a follow-up season. Historically, the show has unfolded in an anthology format, allowing each new season to feature the same actors portraying all-new characters, though the upcoming “Apocalypse” storyline will be changing all of that.

The upcoming season will bring back the characters from Season One’s “Murder House” storyline and Season Three’s “Coven” Storyline.

Murder House depicted a family moving into a haunted mansion in Los Angeles, California which resulted in a series of horrifying and supernatural events unfolding. Coven focused on a girl moving to a boarding school so she could be around other individuals who had powerful control over witchcraft. How these two storylines will intertwine in the new season is yet to be discovered.

The upcoming season stars Jessica Lange, Dylan McDermott, Connie Britton, Cody Fern, Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Joan Collins, Cheyenne Jackson, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter, Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Stevie Nicks, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and Kyle Allen.

One look at this cast list is enough to confirm that this new season will likely be the most exciting season yet. Creator Ryan Murphy has previously revealed that the collaborative process with his amassed talent is often the most rewarding aspect of bringing the show to life.

“One of the great joys of my life is doing this show. I love this show so much,” Murphy revealed at a press event earlier this year. “This great group of actors who come together and get to know each other, and trust each other, and go to places…I just love the ability to reach out to people who I love, love, love, and say, ‘Hey would you like to come play in our sandbox?’”

Another exciting element of the teaser is that it hinted at another trailer being released shortly, building up even more excitement for next week’s premiere.

Tune in to the season premiere of American Horror Story on September 12th on FX.

