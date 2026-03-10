First Look at Charlize Theron’s New Serial Killer Survival Horror Film Already Has Us Terrified of Going into the Woods

Netflix is expanding its library with a brand-new serial killer survival horror feature. Directed by filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur, the upcoming film Apex promises to pit established stars against unforgiving environments. The narrative follows a grieving adrenaline junkie named Sasha (Charlize Theron) who ventures into the treacherous Australian wilderness to test her physical limits through intense rock climbing and kayaking. However, her quest for emotional solace quickly transforms into a brutal fight for her life when she becomes the specific target of Ben (Taron Egerton), a psychopathic serial killer hunting human prey. This deadly game of cat and mouse is designed to deliver a grounded thriller that weaponizes the isolation of nature against the vulnerable protagonist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Audiences can now take a peek at this survival ordeal, as Empire Magazine has officially unveiled an exclusive first look at Apex. The newly released image highlights the grim stakes of the production, showcasing a battered Sasha being violently dragged out of a rushing river by a chain attached to a bear trap locked around her ankles. On the other end of the metal tether stands a shirtless Ben, viciously pulling the restraint while a maniacal smile is splattered across his face. This single frame effectively establishes the ruthless dynamic between the predator and his prey, confirming that Netflix is preparing to launch a truly harrowing cinematic experience.

Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton Were “Dragged Through Hell” for Apex

Image courtesy of Netflix via Empire Magazine

The grueling nature of Apex‘s onscreen struggle accurately reflects the extreme physical demands placed on the cast during filming. To capture the authentic desperation required for a wilderness horror, Kormákur intentionally subjected his actors to the harsh environmental conditions of the Australian outback. “The environment, the geography where you make the film, it starts to inform the story and vice versa,” Kormákur explained to Empire Magazine regarding the production of Apex. “Space and weather and landscape are a character in films. It’s very important to me to use it.” The filmmaker heavily emphasized practical challenges over digital conveniences to ensure the fear remained rooted in physical reality. “I try to drag the cast through hell — because they have to experience it!”

While Kormákur’s methodology seems remarkably punishing, the cast confirmed that the arduous production ultimately yielded a highly rewarding creative environment. Theron praised the immersive approach, noting that the filmmaker never asked the performers to endure anything he would not tackle himself. “[Kormákur] was always the first one to f-cking do the craziest thing that he was asking us to do,” Theron stated. “He knew what I was capable of. You want someone that can push you to a level that you can’t take yourself.”

Egerton echoed this sentiment, recounting a specific stunt that pushed him far beyond his normal comfort zone. “I don’t usually struggle with heights, but I found hanging from a wire to be quite challenging,” Egerton shared. “There’s a free fall, and Balt asked if I would be open to doing it. I decided to give it a shot, and I don’t mind saying — I was petrified. I called, ‘Action,’ and we rolled. And I fell. And I screeeamed. The moment we called, ‘Cut,’ I got a lovely round of applause from the crew. I suppose that felt like a kind of real moment of achievement.”

These behind-the-scenes details indicate that Apex will be a nerve-wracking experience perfectly calibrated for fans of the survival thriller subgenre. By forcing the performers to genuinely interact with perilous heights, freezing waters, and exhausting physical restraints, the production guarantees a palpable sense of exhaustion on screen. Consequently, Kormákur’s insistence on capturing real physical exertion and genuine terror ensures that the psychological weight of the narrative will translate accurately to the final product.

Apex is scheduled to be released on Netflix on April 24, 2026.

Are you excited to see Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton face off in the wilderness? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!